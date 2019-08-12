Application Preference from Machine Tools and General Automation Stimulating Sales of Piezoelectric Motors During Forecast Period, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has recently published a new study titled "Piezoelectric Motor Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", which discusses the overall growth expected across the piezoelectric motor market during the period until 2027. It is discoursed that the development of new devices and equipment in diverse industries have motivated the application of piezoelectric motors specifically across the micro positioning stages. The demand for piezoelectric motor is advancing in manufacturing process control, semiconductor test equipment, camera autofocus, robotic positioning, ultrasonic cleaners and point level sensors. This report is a crucial data source which carefully analyzes multiple market aspects concerning the global piezoelectric motor market, such as market size, supply chain, market dynamics, Y-o-Y growth, Porter's Five Forces and a lot more.

According to research findings, the piezoelectric motor market is expected to witness moderate growth, since global demand exceeded 2,000 million units in 2018. Furthermore, the target market is projected to reach 4.2% CAGR in terms of volume during 2018 and 2027.

Sales of Standard Linear Piezoelectric Motor Set to Bolster Significantly

As per this intelligent Fact.MR study, the sales of standard linear piezoelectric motor is rising due to its speedy adoption motivated by high accuracy and high speed performance across several industries. It is important to note that, demand for standard LPM exceeded 500 million units in 2018. The need for standard linear piezoelectric motor is expected to remain strong in machine tools, general automation and semiconductor market. Furthermore, manufacturers in positioning applications are inclined towards linear piezoelectric motor over rotary piezoelectric motors as a result of its high mean time between failures and low maintenance.

North America Retains Dominance with Impressive Market Share

While discussing the geographical market expanse, North America is expected to register significant growth across the piezoelectric motor market during the forecast period. This particular region almost accounted 30% of the total demand for piezoelectric motor in 2018. The evolution in advanced technologies as well as demand for better performance has motivated a stern shift from electromagnetic motors to piezoelectric motors across North America.

Interestingly, the healthcare sector in North America is showcasing growth trends with the introduction of new medical devices and equipment. Such improvements, especially with high speed laser scanning, has prompted manufacturers to make use of piezoelectric motors. Due to the rising demand from medical equipment manufacturers, newest piezoelectric motors are being created. Among the latest designs, ultrasonic piezoelectric linear motors and piezoelectric stepper motors are finding high-end application in medical equipment.

Competitive Outlook

This Fact.MR report focused at the piezoelectric motor market delivers comprehensive profiles of all the major players operating in the global market. Moreover, the report stresses on both well-established and emerging players active in the piezoelectric motor market. Readers can conveniently access essential information associated to each player in terms of latest developments, product offerings, trends and key financials. Some of the prime manufacturers mentioned in the report are Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG, attocube systems AG, PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, Nanomotion Inc. and SmarAct GmbH.

