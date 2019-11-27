Apple Watch (Series 3, 4 & 5) Black Friday 2019 Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Comparison of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals for 2019, including Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3 smartwatch savings

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best 38mm/42mm and 40mm/44mm Apple Watch Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Consumer Articles.

Best Apple Watch deals:

● Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular

● Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon - including Space Gray, Silver & Gold Aluminum models

● Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart - including deals on Series 3 GPS and GPS + Cellular smartwatches

● Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watch Series 4 40mm and 44mm smartwatches

More Apple deals:

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart

● Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - at Sprint

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Apple Watch, a smartwatch with built-in GPS and fitness tracker, is one of the best-selling products of Apple. The most common difference among their watches are the size and retina display. Series 3 is available in sizes 38mm and 42mm, while the Series 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm.

