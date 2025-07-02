Appian Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Hires in UK and EMEA

Enterprise Software Sales Leaders Join to Drive AI in Process Growth

LONDON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the expansion of its sales leadership team by appointing three seasoned leaders to bolster its presence and drive growth across the United Kingdom (UK), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Vicky Nesbit joins as the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales in the UK and EMEA, Vincent Perrin takes on the role of Vice President of EMEA North, and Rob Cook will be Area Vice President (AVP) of EMEA North for Broad Markets and Public Sector. These strategic hires support Appian's commitment to expanding its market leadership and delivering exceptional value to customers in the region.

"We welcome Vicky, Vincent, and Rob to the Appian Sales team," said Mark Dorsey, Chief Revenue Officer at Appian. "Their decades of experience in driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams aligns perfectly with our vision. Together we will innovate and deploy AI and process orchestration to help organisations achieve their most important goals."

Vicky Nesbit, SVP of Sales UK and EMEA, brings a track record of success from over two decades in enterprise sales leadership with SAP and Oracle. Most recently, Vicky served as SVP at Salesforce. Her career was built on successful customer outcomes in media, health, life sciences, financial services, public sector, telco, and utilities. Vicky will start July 14, 2025.

Vincent Perrin, VP of EMEA North, joins Appian with nearly 12 years of experience at Salesforce, where he most recently held the position of AVP. Vincent's expertise in developing and executing sales strategies, particularly within professional services and key accounts, will grow Appian's position in the Northern EMEA market, which covers the UK, Ireland, Benelux, and Nordics. Vincent will start on July 7, 2025.

Rob Cook, VP of EMEA North for Broad Markets and the Public Sector, comes to Appian from Salesloft, where he was VP of Enterprise Sales EMEA and UK Country Leader. With over 18 years of experience in enterprise software sales, including key roles at Adobe and Oracle, Rob has a strong background in leading sales teams across diverse sectors, including financial services and the public sector. Rob will start on July 21, 2025.

