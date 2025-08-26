Appian Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Automation Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) the leading platform for AI process automation, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Business Automation Platforms (BAPs) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52034624, May 2025).

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "Appian supports the development of AI agents and offers a copilot for interactivity between users and LLMs."

Appian has embedded AI into business processes for years, making them faster, smarter, and more adaptable. The latest advancements further strengthen this capability with innovations such as Agent Studio for creating and managing AI agents; AI Document Center for enterprise intelligent document processing; and Smart Search, an AI-driven semantic search feature that enables record retrieval across Appian's unified data fabric.

"The true power of AI lies in its integration within core business processes. We believe Appian's consistent focus has been on optimizing critical operations, and our recognition by IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Business Automation Platforms underscores our commitment to embedding AI with purpose and governance," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President, Product & Solutions, Appian. "By enabling AI agents and intelligent automation to work in concert, we empower our customers to accelerate operations and responsibly scale AI benefits across their enterprise, driving measurable business impact."

The Appian Platform empowers organizations to orchestrate and transform their most critical business processes. By embedding advanced AI capabilities into every layer of process automation, Appian enables organizations to achieve greater agility, insight, and impact.

Appian recently sponsored an IDC InfoBrief (doc #EUR153306825, June 2025) to show how business processes and process automation platforms create a strong foundation on which organizations can identify, develop, and deploy AI capabilities, creating systems that expand the value of existing automation efforts, as well as delivering a measurable impact from AI. It also shows how organizations in banking, insurance, government, and life sciences are currently working with AI, their future AI plans and priorities, and the challenges they are working through.

Get the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Appian, Embedding AI into Processes to Drive Business Impact (doc #EUR153306825, June 2025).

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

