Appian Named a 2020 Top Workplace by The Washington Post

MCLEAN, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced it has been named a Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. area by The Washington Post for the seventh consecutive year.

"Appian being recognized as a top place to work is a testament to the culture we've built," said Matt Calkins, CEO and Founder of Appian. "In 2020, we kept our culture strong despite working at a distance, we hired vigorously throughout the pandemic, and we created free applications to help other firms protect their employees' health. I'm proud of how we are weathering during a challenging year."

In the midst of a global pandemic, Appian's community has continued to flourish. Employees have been quick to support each other, with hundreds of people coming together to help with a variety of items from locating scarce essential items to aiding with needs for virtual schooling. Additionally, employees used Appian's low-code platform to serve the local community. DC Central Food Kitchen deployed an Appian application to safely bring their 200 employees on-site for a variety of tasks such as food in-take, meal preparation and food delivery within the community.

Since March, Appian has launched multiple solutions to help businesses and schools get back to work safely. Within weeks the Appian team designed, built, and launched a free Workforce Readiness application to help companies keep their employees safe from the novel coronavirus. Hundreds of companies downloaded it and shortly after, Appian launched three additional applications around COVID-19. These applications are now being used by top companies around the world, like Volkswagen and the University of South Florida, to keep their employees and students safe. To learn more about how we are helping to manage change during COVID-19 visit: https://www.appian.com/here-to-help/ .

"Now in its seventh year, The Post's Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies that are leaders in the Washington-area in terms of employee engagement and satisfaction," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "We had a record number of employees participate in the survey this year, making it clear that these organizations have made cultivating an atmosphere of support and respect a priority."

This award is based on employee feedback gathered by research partner Energage , LLC. The employees provide feedback on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. For more about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/business/top-workplaces/ .

