Appian Announces Winners of its 2020 Federal Partner Cup Hackathon

MCLEAN, Virginia, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) congratulates the winners of the inaugural 2020 Federal Partner Cup Hackathon. Participants were tasked with creating applications for the federal market, leveraging Appian's low-code automation platform, which accelerates development while unifying data, people, business processes, and the digital workforce.

The hackathon judges based their decisions on the relevance and impact of the use case implemented, end-user functionality, implementation quality, a well-executed concept, and the demonstration of Appian as a platform for Hyperautomation, integrating AI, RPA, business rules and case management. Specific to the federal market, these submissions exemplified the power and simplicity of building enterprise applications on the Appian platform.

The 2020 Federal Hackathon winners are:

First Place, Ignyte Group: Mental Health Case Management

Ignyte's hackathon entry is tackling a critical modern health issue, mental health. Ignyte developed a HIPAA-Compliant Case Management system using Appian low-code integrations with Microsoft Teams, Alexa, Blockchain, and AI/ML to deliver telemedicine, voice assistant, secure sharing of medical records, and data-driven clinical decision support.

Second Place, KPMG: Digital Security Platform

Digital Security Platform, an application that brings a disruptive approach to modernizing Federal building security. The application brings Federal physical building security into the modern era by integrating perimeter security hardware, both badge readers and CCTV, with Appian. It provides digital automation of not only perimeter security, but as well for rapid disaster response and COVID-19 contract tracing, access restrictions and enforcement of social distancing rules.

Third Place, Deloitte Consulting: Personnel Credential Management Application

Deloitte's application digitally transforms and automates personnel management through modern technology and robotic process automation. It delivers a holistic view of an organization's current credentials, using APIs and Appian RPA as well as Google AI.

"Every year we do a Hackathon at our Appian World conference and this year we decided to do one specifically for our partner community within the federal market," said Malcolm Ross. "Each team came up with an application that demonstrates the power and speed a low-code platform can bring to government and defense organizations. We congratulate the winning teams and look forward to doing it again next year."

The winning teams received marketing dollars ($10,000, $7,500, and $5,000, respectively), plus an opportunity to present their winning application at AppianGovernment 2020 . In addition, the winners are receiving promotion of their application on the Appian AppMarket within the online Appian Community .

Appian federal partners submitted their entries in October and it was narrowed down to three winners by a seasoned panel of judges including Jason Glavich, MCRISS Program Manager at USMC; Martin Engel, acting CTO with Program Support Center; Marc Wilson, Founder and SVP of Global Partnerships & Industries at Appian; Eric Cross, Chief Revenue Officer at Appian; Malcolm Ross, Deputy CTO and VP Product Strategy at Appian; and Garret Goldstein, VP of Federal Partners at Appian.

Appian allows agencies to deploy secure, scalable, and seamless applications in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment—with native mobile and offline capabilities. Acquisition and program executives have complete, secure access to procurement information and activity status – anytime, anywhere. The platform's extensive security architecture complies with federal standards and certifications including FISMA, FedRAMP, HIPAA, SOC 2, and SOC 3. Federal infrastructure options include a FedRAMP Authorized Cloud, fully managed IL4 services, FedRAMP certified Appian RPA, AWS GovCloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Currently, Appian works with more than 100 government organizations worldwide, including 10 of 14 U.S. Civilian cabinet level agencies and all four branches of the military. To learn more visit https://www.appian.com/industries/government-public-sector/ .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

