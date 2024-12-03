Appian Announces 2024 Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe

Winning partners delivered real business impact with process orchestration

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) is proud to announce the winners of its annual Partner Awards at Appian Europe today. Each winning partner has successfully implemented impactful solutions to orchestrate business processes on the Appian Platform .

"We congratulate winners of the 2024 Appian Partner Awards," said Americo Mazzotta, Vice President of EMEA at Appian. "Our partners are vital in delivering outstanding solutions to help organisations transform and thrive in a competitive landscape. These awards honour their commitment to Appian to innovate and deliver business results with the Appian Platform."

This year's awards highlight outstanding achievements, value, and growth for our customers. The winners are as follows:

Partner Awards

Delivery Award Winner: KPMG

KPMG implemented multiple high-impact enterprise transformation programmes across key industries in Italy and Central Europe. In just six weeks, KPMG deployed a project and budget management solution on Appian for an Italian city council. They also modernised outdated legacy systems for a global insurance broker and digitalised regulatory compliance for a national Italian bank. KPMG continues to excel in delivering innovative Appian solutions and AI integrations to their clients.

Growth Award Winner: Minsait, an Indra Company

Indra's collaboration with Appian has led to 50% year-on-year growth in Iberia, Italy, Mexico, and Brazil. They delivered Appian solutions to 15 clients in one year across the public sector, financial services, and insurance industries. Use cases range from transportation to defence, investment, social security, treasury, energy and telecommunications. Indra has demonstrated unique versatility and agility to lead growth with Appian.

Innovation Award Winner: Xebia

Xebia delivered the innovative Xebia Lifecycle Management (xLM) solution to clients in the life sciences, insurance and retail industries. Built entirely on the Appian Platform, xLM is a comprehensive horizontal solution designed to streamline and automate case management. The solution addresses complex workflow design and customisation challenges to reduce time-to-market delays and improve business-IT collaboration by leveraging the power of AI integration and customizable workflows..

Transformation AwardWinner: PwC

Combining industry and Appian delivery expertise, PwC work with the world's leading insurers globally, and offer a 100+ strong Appian Centre of Excellence for market-leading implementation and delivery. PwC Spain helped the largest insurance company in Spain roll out 12 Appian applications to manage complex insurance workflows for 26,500 users, projected to save €500,000 by year two. In addition, PwC UK deployed Appian Connected Claims to another insurer, leading to a 30% increase in claims handling efficiency. Their work was listed as a finalist in the 2023 Management Consultancies Association (MCA) awards for 'Change and Transformation in the Private Sector.'

Industry Awards

Retail Award Winner: Inetum

An Appian Partner since 2019, Inetum, European leader in digital services, successfully sold to the largest department store group in Europe with a total annual turnover of over 15,000 million Euros. The team also implemented an innovative purchasing solution on the Appian Platform to improve the process of negotiating proposals with suppliers. By replacing manual processes, emails, and Microsoft Office products, the new digital solution helped reduce errors and provide global tracking for better visibility. Lastly, it decreased purchase completion time to bring new products to market faster.

Financial Services Award Winner: NextWave

Through their deep industry experience and software delivery excellence, NextWave is redefining how the world's largest Financial Services organisations transform their finance, risk, and compliance functions with Appian. NextWave's Future of Finance playbook provides a practical roadmap for business automation for enterprise-scale Financial Institutions. NextWave has implemented an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) application for a UK bank to manage loan submissions and track progress towards the bank's £100bn sustainable financing target. They have also helped a major insurer manage collateral call information with Appian AI to reduce payment release time from two weeks to just minutes across multibillion-Euro portfolios.

Insurance Award Winner: Bits In Glass (BIG)

Bits In Glass (BIG) has established itself as an Appian delivery leader aiding insurers' modernization and automation efforts. As a trusted partner, BIG has helped the underserved reinsurance market, creating a dedicated Reinsurance Underwriting Workbench that has led to a 40% reduction in underwriting processing time and a 30% boost in operational efficiency.

Public Sector Award Winner: Coforge

Coforge built the Coforge Grants Management solution to bring automated workflows and intelligent scoring to the grant application and review process. In addition to improving efficiency and transparency, the Appian solution has reduced costs and enhanced user experience, resulting in faster turnaround times to distribute grants.

"Congratulations to this year's winners," said Christopher O'Connell, VP of Global Partners and Alliances at Appian. "Your commitment to Appian is key to delivering innovative solutions and creating value for our customers. Thank you for collaborating and contributing to our shared success. We look forward to building on our partnership and achieving even greater outcomes together."

Speciality Delivery Excellence: Yexle

Since its UK incorporation in 2020, Yexle has expanded to seven geographies, with over 150 certified consultants and creating over 15 intelligent solutions on Appian. Yexle is working with customers across industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, the public sector, automotive, life sciences, telecommunications and transportation. Yexle are exclusively focussed on delivering Appian-related services and solutions, an accredited Appian solution provider and reseller.

For more information on the Appian Partner Program, visit www.appian.com/partners .

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimise important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organisations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

