Appgate named as a 2022 Technology Leader in the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recently announced that it has named Appgate as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning, including a ranking of the major DRP vendors. The SPARK Matrix™ provides strategic information that enables organizations to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix on the DRP market," said Jason Garbis, Chief Product Officer, Appgate. "Appgate's Digital Threat Protection solution helps our customers improve their threat visibility and risk management so they can identify and eliminate attacks head-on and better protect their business."

Traditionally, organizations have used technologies like firewalls and authentication systems to identify, evaluate, and manage risk. These conventional methods face many challenges due to the rise in cyber threats fuelled by the digitalization of businesses, remote work, increased online activity, and growth in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) programs. In addition, the legacy methods' inability to deal with increasingly sophisticated attacks results in late attack discovery and mitigation, allowing bad actors to launch attacks with even higher sophistication.

To avoid these challenges, organizations are embracing sophisticated technologies like DRP for faster visibility and early detection and elimination of threats and vulnerabilities, providing the enhanced security needed to operate smoothly in challenging environments.

Appgate's Digital Threat Protection solution offers threat visibility and comprehensive risk management to monitor for exposed data, detect compromised data, and provide detailed, actionable insights. The solution focuses on minimizing the impact of fraud and security incidents and provides threat mitigation and protection against digital risks to secure businesses. Appgate's Digital Threat Protection solution includes key capabilities such as web health monitoring, deep and dark web monitoring, and brand intelligence protection.

According to Bhavesh Dhotre, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Appgate, through its Digital Threat Protection solution, offers comprehensive digital risk management across external channels that make up the organization's digital footprint. The solution's key differentiated offerings include victim insights, which provides insights into the attacks; detection of exposed documentation and leaked source code on public code repositories; compromised employee credentials in databases across the dark web with detailed monitoring and reporting, and a full self-service portal to manage incidents."

"With its comprehensive DRP capabilities, strong customer value proposition, ability to cater to various use cases, and robust roadmap, Appgate has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as the technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Digital Risk Protection (DRP), 2022," added Bhavesh.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Appgate's DRP solution

Complimentary Report Download – SPARK Matrix: Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platforms, 2022: Report Link

About Appgate:

Appgate is a secure access company. We empower how people work and connect by providing solutions purpose-built on Zero Trust security principles. This people-defined security approach enables fast, simple, and secure connections from any device and location to workloads across any IT infrastructure in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Appgate helps organizations and government agencies worldwide start where they are, accelerate their Zero Trust journey, and plan for their future. Learn more at appgate.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media contacts:

Allison Ellis

Director, Public Relations, Appgate

Allison.ellis@appgate.com

Shekhar Jitkar

shekharj@quadrant-solutions.com

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions