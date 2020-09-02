AppGallery Continues to Thrive in South African Market

One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery prioritizes the diverse needs of its worldwide audience by providing the best, new apps on both a global and local scale. AppGallery's 460 million active users across 170 regions demonstrate the platform's growth, with consumer needs a focal point.

Huawei looks to local developers, inviting them to list their apps on AppGallery to meet the demand of consumers while supporting the local market. With innovative technology offerings and advanced marketing support, AppGallery offers a competitive route for developers.

Being one of AppGallery's key markets, South Africa has seen an acceleration of local app onboarding. The South African AppGallery has been able to provide customers with access to some of the most popular local apps and services they need. Consumers can now enjoy apps such as Takealot, Woolworths, Zomato, SuperSport, News24, Absa Banking App, all available on AppGallery.

Assisting Partners to Grow through Regional Promotion

Demonstrating AppGallery's commitment to growth in South Africa's market, five of the country's most popular apps have been selected for additional regional promotion as part of a global scale campaign.

Encouraging partners to realize their business potential through targeted marketing, the campaign demonstrates the value of AppGallery's supporting promotion. The five partners were promoted across television commercials and AppGallery's regional platforms, featuring specially created video footage and supporting imagery.

As part of the wider campaign, AppGallery partners in South Africa benefited from enhanced brand awareness in the local market, leading to an increase in app downloads and engagement.

Capitalizing on extensive marketing capabilities, the following apps received the additional support as part of the campaign:

Capitec – Settle bank work remotely in a secure and easy manner without paying data charges on any of the major SA networks.

Superbalist – With the widest selection of fashion products, Superbalist brings the latest trends and deals from 400+ of the most-wanted brands.

Nandos SA – Satisfy PERi-PERi cravings with the official Nandos app where consumers can find the closest restaurant or order for collection or delivery.

D6 School Communicator – Designed to simplify school-parent communication, D6 School Communicator shares all the information an engaged parent needs at the touch of a button.

Showmax – Enjoy unlimited access with no ads to a huge online selection of TV shows, movies, kids show and documentaries with Showmax.

Each partner experienced a surge in user downloads, with AppGallery's regional marketing resources driving this progression.

AppGallery's Commitment

Through its commitment to the South African market, AppGallery has driven download figures and consumer engagement on its local apps. By supporting developers in key market regions, AppGallery can ensure its customers are provided with the best possible app selection.

AppGallery is dedicated to listening to its customers. Through its 'Wish List' service, users can submit the apps they would like to see on AppGallery, receiving a notification once it's available. Since January 2019, AppGallery has onboarded over 580 apps in response to Wish List.

