Appetite of Food Manufacturers for New Preservation Methods Unlocks New Revenue Streams in Advanced Packaging Technologies Market - TMR

- Oxygen scavengers technology becoming increasingly attractive among food and beverages manufacturers, advanced packaging technologies market to clock a CAGR value of 7.5% during 2018 – 2026

- Packaging companies partner with technology companies to unveil smart embedded packaging solutions to enable packaged food companies prolong shelf life, North America and Europe are lucrative markets

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extensive research and development in food preservation approaches has paved way to numerous advanced packaging technologies. Packaged food manufacturers and retailers utilize these technologies not just to prolong the shelf life of food but also try new branding strategies. Oxygen scavengers are high on agenda of packaging companies since these have emerged as an advanced active packaging technology. This is important because oxygen is key to food degradation.

The global advanced packaging technologies market is anticipated to garner CAGR of 7.5% during 2018 – 2026.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26951

Key Findings of Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

Of the various key technologies used, active packaging is anticipated to gather traction among consumers in advanced packaging technologies market

Of the various end users, food sector is a lucrative segment for stakeholders

Europe and North America present incredible revenue streams

Geographically Asia was the leading market in 2017

Explore 246 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Advanced Packaging Technologies Market (Technology Type - Active Packaging, Smart and Intelligent Packaging; End Use - Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial & Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Agriculture, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-packaging-technologies-market.html

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Attracted by numerous benefits of food preservation, a significant proportion of populations in developed regions are willing to pay higher price for advanced packaging technologies used.

A key driver for the expansion of the advanced packaging technologies market is the growing consumption of convenience foods around the world.

There is a pressing need to develop and adopt smart and active packaging materials that can help food retailers preserve the freshness of the contained food for longer period.

In addition, there is extensive demand for removal of residual oxygen in packaged food products, since oxygen is a key cause of food deterioration. In this regard, oxygen scavengers have gathered steam in recent years, thus expanding the avenue in the advanced packaging technologies market.

Further, there is an increasing trend of adopting food preservation method that can help food brands stand out from their peers at shelves. Advanced packaging technology is a key strategy in this regard.

A growing number of food brands are targeting consumers in developing regions.

The advanced packaging technologies market is also boosted by the demand for traceability technology and embedded technologies such as freshness indicators in food products.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=26951

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, North America is a promising market for stakeholders including packaging manufacturers. The U.S. is forecast to account for the major share in the regional market. On the other hand, opportunities in Canada are expected to expand at rapid pace during the assessment period of 2018 – 2026.

Europe has been holding a prominent position in the global advanced packaging technology market. Italy and Germany have ramped up the production of products embedded with advanced packaging technologies. Players in this region are eyeing substantial revenue streams in numerous emerging markets such as ASEAN, China, the U.S., and Korea.

Asia Pacific is also expected to be a promising regional market. The growth prospect here seems to be underpinned largely by growing collaboration between technology developers and packaging companies.

Analyze global advanced packaging technology market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Advanced Packaging Technologies Market: Key Impediments

The advanced packaging technology market is witnessing considerable challenges due to the lack of standardization of products. Also, there may be lack of widespread awareness of such packaging in some parts of the world.

On the other hand, food brands and packaging companies have partnered to develop innovation products, such as those related to chip based packaging and bio based packaging.

Access TMR Press Releases - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

The Advanced Packaging Technologies Market can be segmented as follows:

Technology

Active Packaging

Active Packaging Systems



Oxygen Scavengers





Moisture Scavengers/Absorbers





Ethylene Absorbers



Active Releasing Systems



Antioxidant Releasers





Carbon Dioxide Emitters



Modified Atmosphere Packaging



Temperature Control Packaging



Anti-Corrosion Films

Smart and Intelligent Packaging

TTI Tags & Labels



Freshness Indicators



Oxygen and CO2 Indicators



RFID



Others

End Use

Food

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood



Fruits & Vegetables



Ready to Eat Meals



Dairy Foods



Bakery & Confectionary



Frozen Foods



Cereals

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial & Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Moisture Barrier Bags Market – Growing environmental concerns associated with plastic has led to the introduction of recyclable coextruded polyethylene (PE) pouches. As such, plastic material segment dominates the moisture barrier bags market, in terms of value and volume, which is expected to reach an output of ~373,300 tons by the end of 2027.

Reusable Water Bottles Market – Travel is estimated to account for the third-highest value and volume among other primary uses in the reusable water bottles market and the global market is estimated to reach a revenue of ~US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2027. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to increase the availability of reusable water bottles for travelers. However, scarcity of stations designed for easy refill of water at airports poses as a challenge for manufacturers.

Packaging Machinery Market – Increasing private consumption is also anticipated to boost the demand for food service disposables in the region, which is expected to create a high-demand for packaging machinery in export-led economies. Consumer expenditure on food & beverages was estimated to be 8.5% of the global GDP in 2018. Moreover, consumer expenditure in the MEA and Asia Pacific is estimated to increase from 53% of the global expenditure to more than 60% in 2030, on the account of rise in disposable incomes of the middle class families in these regions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/advanced-packaging-technologies-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research