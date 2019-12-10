Appen Launches Secure Workspace Solution to Protect Sensitive Data for Annotation in Facilities or in At-Home Environments

Scales Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programs While Maintaining Security of Sensitive Data

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appen Limited, the leading provider of high-quality training data for organizations that build effective AI systems at scale, announced today the Appen Secure Workspace Solution, which provides the right combination of technology, people, and processes to ensure that projects containing sensitive data can be annotated by a global crowd securely. Secure Workspace is part of Appen's portfolio of Secure Solutions, a comprehensive, industry-leading offering designed to ensure maximum security and privacy compliance for AI training data annotation. Appen's Secure Solutions offering includes ISO 27001-accredited secure facilities, onsite services, secure crowd models, and technology solutions—including Secure Data Access and on-premise deployment—that provide flexibility to customers based on their specific training data security needs.

"High-quality training data is necessary for building AI that works. The combination of humans and machine learning algorithms to reliably label training data is crucial for creating the most effective data sets," said Wilson Pang, CTO, Appen. "In this environment, organizations and their stakeholders increasingly need confidence that their data is secure, particularly when datasets involve personal identifiable information (PII), financial, health, governmental, or other sensitive records. Appen Secure Workspace ensures that security levels for work from home environments mirror those found in a secure facility. The solution can also be used in facilities for secure data annotation, and reinforces our Secure Solutions portfolio as a market-leading solution for companies scaling their AI initiatives while maintaining security and compliance with privacy regulations."

Appen Secure Workspace combines technology, people, and processes to allow customers to scale high-value AI initiatives where data is proprietary or sensitive in nature. Secure Workspace enables AI program leaders to ensure high levels of security for annotations that occur either in facilities, or in at-home environments, giving customers flexibility when annotating secure data.

Appen Secure Workspace overview:

Technology. Appen Secure Workspace is architected with industry-leading security features to ensure that security levels for working from home environment mirror those found in a secure facility. It can also provide an added proprietary security layer for annotation work done in facilities.

People. Appen's crowd is curated based on data annotation needs, as Appen works with customers to select the best contractors that match the skills customer require. Appen uses proprietary methods to ensure a trusted crowd.

Process. Secure Workspace is focused on creating a security-compliant culture and service delivery that puts quality first when it comes to training data. Appen's comprehensive processes enable companies to implement and reinforce industry-leading security measures.

Appen Secure Workspace, together with its Secure Crowd, Secure Onsite Services, Secure Facilities, and Secure Platform, ensures maximum security and privacy compliance for AI data annotation.

For more information, please visit: appen.com/services/secure-services/

About Appen

Appen collects and labels images, text, speech, audio, and video used to build and continuously improve the world's most innovative artificial intelligence systems. With expertise in more than 180 languages, a global crowd of over 1 million skilled contractors, and the industry's most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform, Appen solutions provide the quality, security, and speed required by leaders in technology, automotive, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and governments worldwide. Founded in 1996, Appen has customers and offices around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959711/Appen_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://appen.com



SOURCE Appen