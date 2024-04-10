Appdome Partners with Atlassian to Automate Delivery of Secure Mobile Apps

Partnership Brings Continuous Android & iOS Mobile App Defense Into the Atlassian Bamboo CI/CD Pipeline

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced it has released a new plug-in for the CI/CD cloud-based service from Atlassian Bamboo. The new pre-built plug-in connects the Appdome unified mobile app defense platform to Atlassian Bamboo CI/CD and enables teams to continuously code, build, validate, test and sign Appdome-secured mobile applications from the Bamboo CI/CD with ease. This new plug-in is part of the Appdome Dev2Cyber Agility Partner Initiative to advance the delivery of secure mobile apps globally.

Manual methods of coding or integrating point products for obfuscation, RASP, anti-tampering and other defenses in Android and iOS apps are complex, resource-intensive and brittle. The Appdome Unified Mobile App Defense platform leverages machine learning and automation to code, build, validate, test and release cybersecurity, anti-fraud and other defenses in iOS and Android apps. With the new Appdome for Atlassian CI/CD Plug-In, Atlassian Bamboo customers can fully automate the end-to-end lifecycle for any of Appdome's 300+ mobile app defenses including runtime application self-protection (RASP), code obfuscation, mobile data encryption, man-in-the-middle attack prevention, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, anti-bot, geo compliance, social engineering and other protections and keep pace with modern DevOps pipelines.

"Atlassian is one of the global benchmarks in removing friction from DevOps pipelines," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome. "By adding Atlassian Bamboo to our list of plug-ins, we're doubling down on our belief that cyber, anti-fraud, anti-bot and other defenses can be built and delivered the way engineering works, taking full advantage of CI/CD automation and system-to-system integration to speed mobile app releases at scale."

Today, global consumers demand more protection than ever in their mobile app experiences. Appdome's recent global consumer survey revealed that 94% of global consumers would promote a brand if the mobile apps protected them against security, fraud and malware risks. 68% also indicated they would abandon brands that offered no protection.

"Atlassian Bamboo exists to accelerate the mobile app development lifecycle, and developers using it need to be able to generate and build the security protections into their mobile apps on-demand," said Karen Hsu, SVP of Mobile DevOps and Security Solutions. "This integration with Atlassian Bamboo enables mobile brands and their development teams to automatically call Appdome in their CI/CD pipelines for any of 300+ defenses to generate code, build, test and release these protections into their mobile apps as part of any release."

For more information on how to use the Appdome Build2Secure Task for Atlassian Bamboo, please see this knowledge base article.

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

About Appdome

The Appdome mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only Unified Mobile App Defense platform, powered by a patented mobile coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, ship faster and save money by delivering 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, mobile anti-bot, anti-cheat, geo compliance, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation, social engineering and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

Learn more at www.appdome.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772169/AppDome_Logo_9_27_23.jpg