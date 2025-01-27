APP Group Leads the Way in Sustainability: CDP Scores Reflect Commitment to Environmental Leadership in the UK

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APP group has proudly announced their highly improved CDP score. CDP is a globally respected and independent UK-based environmental disclosure not-for-profit organization that assesses companies on their environmental performance to advise on impact, risks, and opportunities.

In their 2023 score, the company achieved an 'A-' score, across these categories: disclosure, awareness, management, and leadership. The score surpassed the Asia regional and Wood & Paper Materials sector average score of 'C'.

The achievement aligns with the increase of environmental practices in the UK, with products known as Delipac under Denmaur. The CDP plays a huge role as a global framework for environmental impact measurement and management, running the global environmental disclosure system, known as the gold standard for environmental reporting.

"We are humbled by the improved scores APP Group has received from the CDP. These results reflect our dedicated efforts towards sustainability and our commitment to being a socially responsible business. Achieving these improved scores was a collaborative effort, and it propels us to continue our sustainability journey with even greater determination," said Elim Sritaba, the Chief Sustainability Officer of APP Group.

Partnerships, community engagement, and environmental stewardship are central to APP Group's strategy, fostering collaboration and shared responsibility for sustainability.

In the UK, APP Group is present with their Delipac product, an award-winning paper packaging that contains zero plastic. With biodegradable and compostable contents, the product has many certifications, such as PFA-free, FDA-registered, Flustix-certified, and more, relevant to the UK's mission to take the lead in improving climate change and their needs.

APP Group's leadership in the CDP reflects its commitment to UK sustainability trends, addressing regulatory pressures and consumer expectations for carbon neutrality and eco-friendly practices, creating relevancy in the UK market and demands.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.