App Annie Unites Mobile Market Data and Advertising Analytics with Acquisition of Analytics Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie , the leader in mobile market data and analytics, announced today that it has acquired mobile analytics company Libring. With this acquisition, App Annie will be first to present market data and advertising analytics side by side, making it easier for mobile publishers and brands to create winning mobile experiences. The company also revealed a major redesign of its brand to mark the first step in its expanded strategic vision and reflect its commitment to be the mobile performance standard.

Publishers and brands have relied on App Annie for downloads, revenue, retention, and usage. The company now aims to provide revolutionary insights that customers can quickly understand and execute against the full range of critical metrics that drive their business, such as customer acquisition cost (CAC), lifetime value (LTV), and return on ad spend (ROAS). With mobile ad spend projected to double to $375 billion globally in 2022, CMOs and CEOs are eager to maximize advertising return on investment (ROI).

"The most successful companies find a way to capitalize on mobile, yet they have been struggling to maximize its value to their business," said Ted Krantz, CEO of App Annie. "Today, this requires custom work to stitch together multiple point solutions, spreadsheets, business intelligence teams, agencies and consultants. We are committed to solve this by applying data science and machine learning to automate these composite metrics for brands and publishers."

Game publishers consistently innovate and lead the way in both app store and mobile advertising performance.

"App Annie delivers a wealth of data and insights that we rely upon to make decisions which help drive the growth of our business," says Chris DeWolfe, CEO of Jam City. "The ability to better identify market trends and benchmark using higher level metrics will be of great value for us and any company working in the mobile app economy."

"We estimate spend on mobile advertising to be three times greater than consumer spend on mobile through the app stores," said Aaron Mahimainathan, Chief Product Officer at App Annie. "Assessing your own mobile marketing performance data alongside our market data will provide a powerful view for our customers to act on to maximize their success."

The company's new branding reflects App Annie's mission to help customers deliver winning mobile experiences. The centerpiece of the rebrand is its new gem logomark. This is a tribute to gaming and plays to the notion of 'leveling up.' It also reflects the value that companies gain using accurate and actionable data.

