Apollon Formularies Announces Appointment of Dr. Herbert Fritsche, Former Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Chief of the Clinical Chemistry Section at the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas to the Board of Directors

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL) ("Apollon" or the "Company"), a UK based international medical cannabis pharmaceutical company trading on AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Herbert Fritsche to the Board of Directors. Dr. Fritsche is a world-renowned Clinical Chemist and former Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Chief of the Clinical Chemistry Section at The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas for 41 years.

Dr. Fritsche served as an invited consultant/advisor to the Food and Drug Administration, the National Cancer Institute, the Laboratory Practice Guidelines Committee for the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry, the Editorial Board of six international scientific journals, and as a consultant to many major international diagnostic companies. Previously, he served on the Expert Panel for developing Tumor Marker Practice Guidelines for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) from its inception until his retirement from MD Anderson Cancer Center.

His awards include the Johnson and Johnson Award for Outstanding Research and Contributions to Clinical Biochemistry from the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry, the Abbott-ISOBM Award for Outstanding Research in Oncology, the Morton K Schwartz Award for Outstanding Achievements in the field of Cancer Diagnostics from the American Association for Clinical Chemistry ("AACC"), the Carl Jolliff Award for Lifetime Achievements in Immunology and Immunodiagnostics from the Immunology Division of the AACC, the Morton K Schwartz Award for significant contributions to the development of cancer diagnostics from the New York Metro Division of the AACC, the Outstanding Clinical Chemist Award by the Texas Section of the AACC, the National Award for Contributions in Education by the AACC, the Dean's Excellence Award from the University of Texas Graduate School of Biomedical Science, and the Distinguished Scientist Award from the Clinical Ligand Assay Society ("CLAS").

Dr. Fritsche has served as President of the CLAS and various national committees for both the CLAS and AACC. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry.

He has published over 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers, invited articles and book chapters, and participated in the validation and FDA clearance process for almost every commercial serum cancer marker currently in use in the United States. Dr. Fritsche holds three patents and two patents pending.

Dr. Fritsche has lectured extensively for many years at international and national meetings of medical and professional societies, and he is recognized internationally as an expert in the field of clinical chemistry, cancer diagnostics and laboratory medicine.

"Dr. Fritsche is a highly respected international authority in clinical chemistry and one of the world's leading experts on cancer biomarkers, whom I have had the honor of working with for more than 30 years. We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to join our Board of Directors," stated Stephen D. Barnhill, MD. Executive Chairman and CEO of Apollon Formularies plc. "Dr. Fritsche and I have been working together for the past eight years in pharmaceutical medical cannabis including the development of the formulations that were recently shown to be successful in independent, 3rd party pre-clinical cancer testing at BIOENSIS laboratories. We have also co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications. I'm excited to continue working with Dr. Fritsche on the development of new pharmaceutical medical cannabis formulations and testing the efficacy of these medicines in human clinical trials."

"Dr. Barnhill is a scientific visionary having brought together the fields of medicine and mathematics in a way that has, and will, continue to benefit patients worldwide. Dr. Barnhill is the earliest proponent of the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and he is considered an international expert in this new field of medicine. It has been a great pleasure to work with him on cutting edge scientific discovery for more than 30 years," stated Dr. Herbert Fritsche, "As a pioneer in artificial intelligence techniques in medicine and an inventor on more than 40 patents in this field, Dr. Barnhill now focuses his AI efforts on developing medical cannabis pharmaceutical formulations. I look forward to continuing our efforts to develop state-of-the-art technology and unique medical cannabis pharmaceutical formulations to help patients worldwide."

The Company would also like to advise that to facilitate Herbs appointment Kevin Sheil will step aside at the same time to pursue other business interests. The board of Apollon would like to thank Kevin for his contribution since our IPO in April 2021 and we wish him the best for his future endeavors.

Further information on Herbert Fritsche, Ph.D (Born: 30 November 1941)

Herbert has no current directorships and has not held any in the past five years.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Herbert Fritsche, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Herbert has no interest in the issued share capital of the Company.

Further Information

On 19 July 2021, Apollon announced that its proprietary medical cannabis formulations were shown in third party independent clinical laboratory testing to be effective in killing both hormone-resistant and hormone-sensitive prostate cancer cells in 3D cell cultures by direct cytotoxicity.

June 28, 2021, Apollon announced that its proprietary medical cannabis formulations were shown in third party independent clinical laboratory testing to be effective in killing triple-negative breast cancer cells in 3D cell culture by direct cell cytotoxicity.

May 18, 2021, Apollon announced that its proprietary medical cannabis formulations were shown in third party independent clinical laboratory testing to be effective in killing HER2+ breast cancer cells in 3D cell culture by direct cytotoxicity.

About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica, Ltd is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica and a contractual affiliate of Apollon. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to purchase cannabis under tripartite agreements from licensed cultivators, process, perform research and development, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis in order to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.

