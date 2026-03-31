Apkudo Earns Back-to-Back Industry Recognition for Innovation Across the Device Lifecycle

GLOMO shortlist and Mobile News Awards win reflect growing industry alignment around transparent, data-driven device management

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apkudo today announced recognition in two prominent industry award programs. The Apkudo Device Passport™ was shortlisted for the GLOMO Award for Best Digital Tech Breakthrough at MWC Barcelona 2026, a category recognizing the most innovative digital technology products. Separately, Apkudo's Diagnostic SDK was named Innovative Product at the Mobile News Awards 2026, a win that reflects the SDK's real-world impact on how businesses assess and process connected devices at scale.

Mobile News Awards Winner Innovative Product

The secondary device market is under pressure. Regulatory mandates are tightening, circular economy expectations are rising, and supply chain participants are still making high-stakes decisions based on fragmented data and inconsistent grading. Apkudo is building the digital infrastructure to change that, and the industry is taking notice.

The two recognitions span different dimensions of Apkudo's platform. The Device Passport Platform creates a unified, verifiable record for every device across its entire lifecycle, replacing fragmented, siloed data that erodes margins and trust throughout the secondary market.

The Diagnostic SDK is a key source of data capture that feeds the passport, is deployable directly within customers' trade-in, insurance, and support workflows, and brings Device AI™ models from the warehouse directly to consumer workflows. An assessment captured through the SDK is appended to the device's passport, creating a continuous, ground-truth data record that follows the device wherever it goes.

"This recognition reflects something bigger than product milestones," said Chad Gottesman, President of Apkudo. "The market is moving toward accountability—for device condition, for data integrity, and for environmental impact. We've been building toward this moment for years, and it's meaningful to see that work validated by independent industry organizations on a global stage. Our focus remains on giving every ecosystem player the tools to operate with confidence and compete on truth rather than guesswork."

The timing is significant. Regulatory frameworks like the EU Digital Product Passport are moving from concept to compliance requirement, creating urgency for businesses that have historically relied on informal or inconsistent standards. Apkudo's platform is designed to meet that moment, not as a point solution, but as the critical digital infrastructure that makes compliance, profitability, and sustainability mutually reinforcing rather than competing priorities.

For customers, the awards add a layer of independent validation to a platform they are already using to drive measurable outcomes: higher residual device values, faster processing throughput, and the kind of auditable data trail that builds trust with downstream buyers and regulators alike.

About Apkudo

Apkudo is the Device Passport Platform for the connected device ecosystem. We capture and unify data from every program, transaction, and touchpoint across a device's lifecycle, creating a single, trusted Device Passport™ for every asset. For companies that manage, sell, or buy devices, this means a verified record they can act on: to restore buyer confidence, maximize value, and reduce risk at every decision point. Our unique advantage is data fidelity and veracity, built on precision-automated robotics that have processed millions of devices, generating objective, machine-verified data that no competitor can match. To learn more, visit apkudo.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Apkudo

Kristen Barry

SVP, Marketing and Communications

kristen.barry@apkudo.com

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