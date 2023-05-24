Apheresis Market to Grow Remarkably by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apheresis is referred to a type of medical technology which facilitates the separation and selective removal or collection of specific blood components from a donor or patient. During this process, the blood is first drawn from the individual which is then passed through the apheresis device. This device then separates the blood into its key components and separates out the desired blood component. The remaining blood is then transfused back into the individual's body.

The business intelligence report on Apheresis Market by Brandessence Market Research delves into the crucial aspects influencing the ongoing trends of this industry vertical. It elaborates on the primary growth drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints of this business sphere. Apart from that, it also offers actionable insights on the key segments, geographical trends, and competitive terrain of this marketplace. Accurate statistics pertaining to historical revenue, growth rate, and projected revenue is included in the report, enabling readers to get an idea about the overall size and scope of this industry.

Key takeaways

Escalating demand for blood components worldwide, increased incidences of severe injuries, and rise in blood donation campaigns are primarily aiding market expansion.

Based on technology, the centrifugation segment is likely to garner significant returns due to the high efficiency of this technology in separating out the required blood component.

MEA is projected to capture a substantial market share owing to the rising prevalence of chronic ailments and increase in the geriatric population base.

The Apheresis Market is anticipated to garner significant returns over the assessment timeline of 2022-2029.

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of Apheresis Market

Escalating demand for blood components worldwide, increased incidences of severe injuries, and favourable government efforts to raise awareness on blood donation are primarily aiding the expansion of this business sphere. Alongside, growing pervasiveness of chronic diseases, surge in the geriatric population base, and increased rate of surgeries across the globe are creating lucrative opportunities for this market vertical to prosper. Moreover, rising R&D investments in the field, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, and elevating demand for certain blood components from biopharmaceutical industries are adding momentum to the progression of this industry vertical.

Major growth drivers

Rise in the number of injury and trauma cases- Severe accidents or injuries often lead to excessive loss of blood. The injured patients are often required to undergo certain surgeries in such cases. But the blood loss needs to be covered up before any other treatment procedure is started. Apart from that, traumatic injuries may lead to the accumulation of harmful substances, such as toxins, inflammatory mediators, or cellular debris in the bloodstream. Apheresis can remove these substances, stabilize patients, thereby minimizing blood related complications. This in turn is creating an upward trend in this marketplace.

Escalating demand for blood components- Certain blood components like plasma are predominantly used in various drugs and therapies. With the rising number of surgeries, growing disease prevalence, and booming biopharma sector, the demand for these components is also increasing. Apheresis allows for the efficient and targeted collection of these blood components without any complication. These factors together are stimulating the overall dynamics of this business sphere.

Challenges

Donor recruitment- Even though governments, NGOs, and health-based organizations are making extensive efforts to raise awareness about blood donations, there are a lot of misconceptions associated with it. Many healthy individuals are still reluctant to donate blood since they believe that it will lead to health issues. This has resulted in a dearth of blood donors worldwide and is restraining the growth of this industry vertical.

Competitive landscape of Apheresis Market

The prime players defining the competitive terrain of this business sphere are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HemaCare Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Therakos, Medica S.p.A., Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Bioelettronica, Delcon, Fenwal, Isto Biologics, Otsuka Holdings Co., TORAY INDUSTRIES, and Mallinckrodt.

Segmental Assessment

By product type, the devices segment is expected to amass notable gains over 2022-2029. This is attributable to the growing prevalence of chronic ailments, increased occurrence of severe injuries, and surging focus on donor safety and comfort.

Based on technology, the centrifugation segment is likely to garner significant returns over the stipulated timeframe. This is due to the high efficiency of this technology in separating out the required blood component.

In terms of procedure type, the plateletpheresis segment is reckoned to account for a significant volume share. This is ascribed to the rising application of this process in autoimmune disorders, rising demand for plasma-derived medications and widespread advancements in apheresis technology.

Geographical analysis and landscape

Middle East & Africa Apheresis Market

MEA is projected to capture a substantial market share over the forecast duration of 2022-2029. This is credited to the rising prevalence of chronic ailments, increase in the geriatric population base, and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure. Besides, surging occurrence of traumatic injuries and rising blood donation drivers are adding traction to the expansion of this marketplace.

Europe

Europe is anticipated to accrue notable returns over the analysis timeline. This is because of the increased healthcare spending, booming biopharmaceutical sector, along with surging R&D investments in the field. Alongside, technological advances and high prevalence of blood-based disorders are spurring the growth of this regional market.

Opportunities in this market

Growing pervasiveness of chronic disorders- There is a rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. This is due to the unhealthy dietary trends, rise in aging population, genetic factors, and increased pollution levels, among others. Haematological disorders, autoimmune ailments, and organ failures, among others has created a high demand for apheresis. This technology can play a vital role in managing such ailments by removing disease-causing factors, such as autoantibodies, circulating immune complexes, or excessive blood components. This is leading to an upward trend in this industry.

Major developments in Apheresis Market

Acquisitions

In July 2019, Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis, and cellular technologies, announced the acquisition of GADA Turkey, a provider of apheresis and blood banking products in Turkey.

In February 2020, Haemonetics Corporation, a global provider of blood management solutions, announced its acquisition of Cardiva Medical, a medical device company dealing in vascular closure technologies.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: The threat of new entrants in the blood donation and apheresis market is relatively low. This is primarily due to the high entry barriers associated with regulatory requirements, extensive infrastructure, and expertise needed for safe and efficient blood collection, processing, and storage. Additionally, established players often have strong brand recognition, established relationships with healthcare providers, and economies of scale, making it challenging for new entrants to compete effectively. However, technological advancements and shifts in regulatory policies could potentially reduce entry barriers, increasing the threat of new entrants in the future.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Suppliers in the blood donation and apheresis market, such as manufacturers of apheresis machines, blood collection kits, and reagents, generally have moderate bargaining power. This is because there are multiple suppliers available in the market, offering a range of products and technologies. However, suppliers can exert some influence, particularly in cases where there are limited alternatives or specialized products. Manufacturers that have established strong relationships with blood centers, plasma fractionators, and other key market participants may have more bargaining power.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: The bargaining power of buyers in the blood donation and apheresis market is generally low to moderate. Buyers in this context primarily refer to blood centers, hospitals, and healthcare organizations that procure blood products, apheresis machines, and related supplies. While buyers have the freedom to choose suppliers and negotiate prices, the critical nature of blood products and the importance of reliable and safe supply often limit their bargaining power. However, large-volume buyers or those with well-established networks may have more leverage in negotiating favorable terms and pricing.

Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitutes in the blood donation and apheresis market is relatively low. Blood and its derived products have no direct substitutes for treating medical conditions or supporting surgical procedures. Although advancements in medical research and technology may lead to alternative treatments or therapies, the importance of blood transfusions and apheresis procedures remains significant. However, advancements in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, or synthetic blood substitutes could pose potential future threats as substitute options, although they are not yet widely available or adopted.

Competitive Rivalry: The blood donation and apheresis market exhibit moderate to high intensity of competitive rivalry. The market is characterized by the presence of established global players, regional manufacturers, blood centers, and healthcare organizations. Competitors vie for market share through product differentiation, technological advancements, quality standards, service offerings, and pricing strategies. Innovation and continuous improvement play vital roles in gaining a competitive edge. The market also faces consolidation, acquisitions, and collaborations among key players to strengthen their positions and expand their product portfolios.

