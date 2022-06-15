APEXX Global partners with Ryanair to transform payments ahead of post-COVID travel boom

LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APEXX Global, ("APEXX"), the multi-award-winning Payment Orchestration Platform, has partnered with Ryanair to transform the low-cost carrier's legacy payments infrastructure as Europe continues to reopen borders and international travel returns to pre-Covid levels. APEXX's pan-European payments solution will boost Ryanair's conversion rates and lower local and cross-border transaction costs, helping Ryanair continue to deliver its market leading low-cost delivery.

APEXX's payments platform will boost both cross-border and local payment conversion rates, increase efficiencies and reduce the cost of Ryanair's payments, allowing the airline to take full advantage of the recovery in international travel. Ryanair processes transactions worth millions of Euros a day through its website and via third parties.

Travel and tourism have been impacted during the Covid crisis, after dozens of countries suspended flights and imposed quarantine restrictions. Travel routes have been restored across key markets including the US, UK and Europe, promising a rebound in business trips as well as tourism in time for the crucial summer holiday season.

Peter Keenan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at APEXX, said: "We are delighted to be working with one of the world most successful airlines which is at the forefront of digital innovation. Our partnership with Ryanair proves that payment orchestration has come of age and that payment innovation will remain critical to future customer satisfaction and cost control."

John Norton, Group Treasurer at Ryanair, said: "The entire travel industry has faced huge challenges due to the pandemic, which makes it more important than ever to have a payments process that is as seamless and efficient as possible. APEXX's approach prioritises merchants, lowers costs and boosts conversion rates, which means that we are well positioned to capitalise on the rebound in international travel across Europe."

APEXX combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single API connection. Through their global Payment Orchestration Platform APEXX will ensure that transactions can be processed quickly and securely through a single integration. This provides flexibility and connects Ryanair to all relevant payment suppliers. With its merchants-first approach, APEXX negotiates rates with acquirers and Payments Services Providers (PSPs) to achieve the best pricing on all products. This is in addition to direct currency conversion, multi-currency pricing, fraud management and local pay out products. This works to optimise global transactions and boost acceptance rates, ultimately optimising revenue generation.

About APEXX GLOBAL (apexx.global)

Founded in 2016, APEXX Global is a multi-award-winning global payments platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates and simplifying the global payment ecosystem.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is Europe's largest airline group and parent company of Ryanair, Ryanair UK, Buzz, Lauda and Malta Air. Together we're Europe's cleanest, greenest airline group with ambitious sustainability goals for 2030. We connect over 240 destinations in over 40 countries and offer the lowest fares in Europe.

SOURCE APEXX Global