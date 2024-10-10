Apacer and Hiperdist Form Strategic Partnership to Expand in Africa and the Middle East

TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer, a global leader in digital storage solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Hiperdist, a prominent IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This collaboration aims to enhance Apacer's presence in these regions by leveraging Hiperdist's extensive distribution network and market expertise.

"We are delighted to join forces with Apacer to bring their exceptional memory and storage solutions to our valued customers in the MEA. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that empower businesses and drive innovation. With a presence in 44 countries, supported by 50 fully-owned offices and 4 logistics hubs across the Middle East and Africa, Hiperdist offers unmatched reach, ensuring Apacer's products are accessible to businesses and individuals throughout the region," said Adil Ali, General Manager at Hiperdist.

Gibson Chen, General Manager of Apacer, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "We believe the Middle East Africa are regions with tremendous potential. Therefore, we aim to unlock new opportunities through close collaboration with Hiperdist. With over 27 years of experience, Apacer has built a diverse product lineup that has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Through its collaboration with Hiperdist, Apacer is now poised to access new markets more effectively and extend its global reach."

To provide customers with more tailored products and services, this partnership combines Apacer's expertise in specialized and general 3D NAND Flash solutions with Hiperdist's strong local presence and deep market knowledge. By working together, both companies are confident they can enhance customer experiences through quicker access to innovative storage solutions. This collaboration is set to deliver added value not only to customers but also to suppliers and stakeholders, ultimately driving significant growth in market share across the region.

Together, Apacer and Hiperdist will make Apacer's innovative solutions more accessible through diverse channels in these regions, empowering users to navigate today's digital era. The partnership is committed to not only driving business growth but also enriching the lives of home users by delivering easy-to-use and efficient storage solutions that cater to everyday needs. As the partnership continues to explore future joint initiatives and co-marketing campaigns, it is set to expand market influence and deliver new value to customers, suppliers, and stakeholders.

