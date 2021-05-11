APAC Data Center Colocation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 12 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this APAC data center colocation market report.

The APAC data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026. This report contains colocation market size by area and power capacity for the forecast period.

The APAC data center colocation market contributed to over 30% of the global colocation market in 2020, with the China and Hong Kong market adding around 50% to the APAC market. In 2020, retail colocation contributed to around 66% of the overall market demand in APAC, while wholesale colocation amounted to around 34%, with increased adoption of wholesale colocation expected in the forecast period. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, growth in data generated, penetration of 5G, and the adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructure services, along with significant government initiatives are major drivers for the region's colocation uptake. The major demand for colocation services in APAC during the COVID-19 pandemic came from cloud-service providers that chose to majorly host their data in colocation data centers instead of building their own data centers in the region. New entrants, M&A transactions, and joint ventures by local companies with global operators in countries such as China , Japan , Thailand , Indonesia , and India among others is also spurring data center investment in the region. In 2020, China's colocation services witnessed a significant boost in capacity uptake with majority of the service providers experiencing a growth of over 20% in their service revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, service type, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 13 key vendors, 31 other vendors, and 4 new entrants

APAC Data Center Colocation Market – Segmentation

The electrical infrastructure market is likely to cross over USD 5 billion by 2026. Generators are the largest contributor to the market revenue due to the increased adoption of DRUPS systems. The adoption of UPS systems has become critical for operators and designers as they account for around 30% of facility failures. Most data centers deploy dual-power feed to overcome power outages and human errors in the deployment or maintenance stage.

by 2026. Generators are the largest contributor to the market revenue due to the increased adoption of DRUPS systems. The adoption of UPS systems has become critical for operators and designers as they account for around 30% of facility failures. Most data centers deploy dual-power feed to overcome power outages and human errors in the deployment or maintenance stage. Lithium-ion UPS solutions are likely to witness high adoption from colocation providers. Modular data center operators expect to procure lithium-ion UPS systems with less than 500 kW power capacity. The adoption of single-rack prefabricated data center solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of less than 10 kVA. The adoption of DRUPS systems will continue to grow among data colocation centers in several APAC markets.

The use of CRAC units is higher among in APAC, and most facilities use air-based cooling systems. In China & Hong Kong , several colocation facilities adopt a combination of air and water-based cooling techniques for cooling purposes. Data centers in India mainly use air-based, and few facilities operate using water-based cooling systems.

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure

Electrical

Mechanical

General Construction

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail

Wholesale

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Water-based Cooling Technique

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

APAC Data Center Colocation Market – Dynamics

The high-power consumption in data centers and the need to decrease carbon footprint have prompted many data center colocation service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities across APAC. There is a high interest in adopting renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers in the region such as Equinix and Digital Realty. In addition, many small data center operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation. Data center colocation investments in APAC are growing significantly, and the importance of procuring renewable energy is very high. Moreover, the power consumption by colocation facilities in APAC is growing due to the development of hyperscale facilities with a power capacity of 15 MW and more. As a result, the awareness for procuring renewable energy for data center operations is likely to grow among developers during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Rack Power Density

Growing Edge Data Center Demand

COVID-19 on Colocation Data Centers

Increased Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers

APAC Data Center Colocation Market – Geography

China & Hong Kong are the prominent markets for data center operations in APAC. In China, data center investment is led by the internet, local data center investors, and telecommunication service providers such as China Unicom, China Telecom, Tencent, and China Mobile. Major investments are also being led by colocation service providers such as GDS Service, Neo Telemedia, China Unicom, Princeton Digital Group, and Chayora. China was the first country to announce the emergence of COVID-19. The country was worst hit due to the pandemic during Q1 2020. The strict implication of lockdown across the country resulted in delays in the construction of data center facilities. Data centers are regarded as the backbone that supported internet traffic, maintained data security, and offered software for business. During the pandemic, sectors such as healthcare, education, e-commerce, telecommunication, and hospitality have migrated their resources from on-premise to cloud.

APAC Data Center Colocation Market by Geography

China & Hong Kong

& Australia & New Zealand

& India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Indonesia



Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Other Southeast Asian Countries

Major Vendors

21Vianet Group

China Telecom

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

KDDI Corporation

Keppel Data Centres

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUNeVision (iAdvantage)

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Service Providers

AirTrunk Operating

AT TOKYO

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

China Unicom

Chindata

Chunghwa Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CTRLS Datacenters

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Iron Mountain (IO)

Internet Thailand Public Company (INET)

Katalyst Data Management

KT Corporation (Korea Telecom)

Neo Telemedia

PCCW Solutions

PLDT Enterprise

Pi Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Telekomunikasi Indonesia

Regal Orion

Sify Technologies

Singtel

Beijing Sinnet Technology

Space DC

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

VADS

New Entrants

Digital Edge Ventures

Mantra Data Centers

Stratus DC Management

AdaniConneX

