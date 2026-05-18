Aon to modernize how brokers access capital and syndicate risk with new Digital Placement Exchange (Aon DPX) trading platform

DUBLIN, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced plans to launch Aon Digital Placement Exchange (Aon DPX), a new digital trading platform designed to modernize how brokers access capital and syndicate risk.

Aon DPX will be Aon's digital approach to placing Follow Line business in the London Market, using structured data and algorithmic trading to connect risk and capital more efficiently. The platform will enable insurers to digitally express and deploy their underwriting appetite, helping accelerate execution and improve consistency in placement – reducing friction across the placement lifecycle and delivering more predictable outcomes for brokers and clients alike. The platform is scheduled to go live for U.S. Property risks in the second half of 2026, with more than a dozen leading insurers expected to participate at launch.

"The way Follow Line business has been placed has not kept pace with the scale and complexity of today's risks," said Joe Peiser, CEO of Risk Capital for Aon. "Aon DPX introduces a more efficient and data-driven approach to connecting risk and capital aimed at giving clients greater clarity, choice and control."

Modernizing Open Market Follow Line placement

Traditionally, placing Follow Line business has relied on manual, repetitive processes across distribution and underwriting. Aon DPX modernizes this approach by enabling insurers to define their underwriting appetite digitally, giving brokers faster access to Follow Line capacity once Lead terms are established.

"Aon DPX offers a progressive way for insurers to retain control of their view of risk and underwriting strategy while delivering a fast and sustainable model for the deployment of capital," said Clyde Bernstein, global lead of Aon Broker Copilot and Aon DPX.

Aon DPX is built on Aon-designed logic and configurable parameters that allow insurers to articulate their view of risk digitally. Each participating carrier retains full control over how their underwriting appetite is defined and deployed, with no visibility by Aon into individual appetite positions. Supported by advanced trading analytics, Aon DPX will be a useful tool to help insurers improve their competitiveness and service as client needs and market conditions evolve.

Built around Aon's Digital and Analytics Ecosystem

Aon DPX is expected to integrate with Aon Broker Copilot, Aon's integrated placement, analytics and broking technology, embedding digital trading into brokers' workflows to support more consistent execution and access to capacity.

Aon DPX is another example of Aon's 3×3 plan in action, building on the firm's $1 billion investment in integrated data, analytics and technology capabilities, including Aon's Risk Analyzers, Diagnostic tools and Aon Broker Copilot and Claims Copilot, to modernize how risk is placed, managed and resolved across the risk lifecycle.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

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