Anywhere365® Elevates Customer Experience with Intelligent AI Assistant through Acquisition of Deepdesk

Deepdesk is Anywhere365®'s fourth acquisition together with Bregal Milestone.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365®, a global leader in Enterprise Dialogue Management software and a pioneer in customer service technology, today announced the acquisition of Deepdesk BV ("Deepdesk"), a leading provider of AI Assistant technology. Deepdesk AIx enhances customer experiences and communications capabilities through proprietary AI models and generative AI ("GenAI"). This acquisition strengthens Anywhere365's position in the market by integrating Deepdesk's cutting-edge Intelligent AI Assistant technology.

Enrico Karsten, CEO of Anywhere365 (PRNewsfoto/Anywhere365) Robbert Dijkstra, Co-founder of Deepdesk (PRNewsfoto/Anywhere365)

Deepdesk's AIx platform provides a GenAI tool for chat, email, and voice interactions, which provides customer support agents with real-time information during conversations. Anywhere365 aims to revolutionize customer experience across industries, using AI to solve complex challenges. The Intelligent AI Assistant will be at the forefront of enhancing customer support and streamlining internal and external dialogues across all functions.

Co-founders of Deepdesk, Robbert Dijkstra, Lukas Batteau, and Geert Jonker, along with the Deepdesk team, will establish an AI innovation hub at Anywhere365 to bolster its Dialogue Cloud. This brings extensive AI value to customers and strengthens existing sales, product development and support capabilities. Anywhere365 will expand its country-specific business units, with local presence in several countries.

About Anywhere365

Anywhere365 is a leading provider of Enterprise Dialogue Management solutions and enhances customer interactions using AI intelligence. Integrated within Microsoft Teams, Azure, and all CRM platforms, Anywhere365 offers compliance, productivity, and efficiency. Their award-winning products are trusted by over 2,000 global customers. Anywhere365 maintains regional offices across all continents. For more information, please visit www.anywhere365.io .

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading European software and technology growth private equity firm, under Bregal Investments, offering growth capital and strategic support to technology companies. They are part of a global investment platform with over €18 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Deepdesk

Deepdesk develops AI technology to assist rather than replace people. They eliminate repetitive tasks and information search time. This empowers dialogues within companies and the Contact Center space, helping agents provide quicker and more accurate responses. For more information visit www.deepdesk.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2339460/Anywhere365.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2339461/Anywhere365.jpg