Anywhere365® Announces Acquisition of Tendfor

Tendfor is Anywhere365®'s fifth acquisition together with software growth private equity investor, Bregal Milestone

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365®, a global pioneer and innovator in AI-first customer experience solutions today announced the acquisition of Tendfor AB ("Tendfor"), a leading provider of advanced cloud communication capabilities for mid-market and large enterprises. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

Anywhere365 helps brands deliver exceptional customer experiences through enhanced engagement, efficient workforce collaboration, AI-driven insights, and a full omni-channel service experience, leveraging the power of Teams, Azure Communication Services, and the Microsoft ecosystem, as well as considerable integrations including with SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow. In addition, Anywhere365's Copilot-ready Deepdesk Agent Assist, powered by Azure OpenAI, helps agents decrease call handling time and improve customer experience. The acquisition of Tendfor further accelerates Anywhere365's journey towards its mission of ensuring every customer and employee feels heard, understood, and valued.

Emil Emling, Founder and CEO of Tendfor, and the entire Tendfor team will immediately form a new division at Anywhere365. The company will continue to expand its country specific business units, with local presence in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands HQ, and multiple EU countries; and now the addition of Sweden, Tendfor's head office location.

"The whole Tendfor team and I are proud to join one of the largest forces within the Microsoft communications ecosystem. We look forward to further leveraging the three drivers of growth in customer service: adoption of Microsoft and other hyperscale cloud communications; the growth of AI to augment and automate customer service through Agent Assist and autonomous Agents; and the ongoing move to digital, distributed, and hybrid work. We look forward to becoming part of the Anywhere365 family and continuing to delight our customers and partners," said Emling.

"From the start, Emil and the Tendfor team have demonstrated trust, integrity and a proven track record in building world-class solutions and delivering outstanding value to their customers. We look forward to welcoming the Tendfor team and working in partnership to further accelerate the growth of the group", says Will Blench, CEO of Anywhere365.

About Anywhere365

Founded in 2010, Anywhere365 is a Netherlands-headquartered and fast-growing provider of Enterprise Dialogue Management SaaS solutions. Anywhere365 empowers voice and digital dialogues for organizations worldwide and brings AI intelligence for increased productivity and effectiveness. Anywhere365's products are award-winning, recognized by industry analysts, and trusted by over 2,000 global customers, including Rabobank, DHL, Emirates, KPMG, Swarovski, Mazda, Deloitte, Aldi, Vodafone and Zeiss. For more information, please visit www.anywhere365.io.

About Bregal Milestone

Bregal Milestone is a leading European software and technology growth private equity firm with c.€1.3 billion of capital raised since inception. The firm provides growth capital and strategic assistance to support market-leading technology companies. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, a leading global investment platform with over €19 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bregalmilestone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Tendfor

From its base in Sweden, Tendfor has grown rapidly over the past years and established itself as the most reliable and secure cloud service of its kind, becoming the product of choice for many of the world's leading global enterprises and most discerning public organizations. Today, Tendfor has customers in 18 countries, including 10 on the Fortune Global 500 list. Tendfor is focused on driving innovation and delivering new levels of productivity and functionality for AI-driven omnichannel contact centers. Tendfor has proudly generated 30%+ ARR growth and 40%+ EBITDA growth in the last twelve months and has been featured in the Deloitte Sweden Technology Fast 50 for 2024.