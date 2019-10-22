Anywhere365 Acquires Microsoft Teams and Azure Expert Interchange to Bolster Its Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud Strategy

The global enterprise efficiency platform Anywhere365 will deploy knowledge from the premier European cloud and Azure service expert

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365 , which develops a Microsoft centric intelligent dialogue management and Cloud Contact Center platform used by more than 1,000 clients across 54 countries, today announced that it has acquired Interchange, Netherlands-based cloud and Azure experts. Interchange's workforce will join the Anywhere365 team "as quickly as possible," Anywhere365 CEO Gijs Geurts said, bringing the latter to over 100 employees globally.

The acquisition is the culmination of a five-year working relationship in which Interchange functioned as training and consulting partners to Anywhere365. It will bring significant advantages to both parties and, more importantly, to the customers and partners of Anywhere365 that want to leverage their investments in Microsoft Teams even further.

Anywhere 365 is an omnichannel efficiency platform that streamlines communications for global companies. It has more than 1,000 customers in 54 countries, including multinationals like Philips, Royal Dutch Shell, Rabobank, Société Générale, Nestlé and specialized enterprises like Swarovski, DHL and USG People. It's most known for its global Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud, which uses AI, machine learning and Microsoft Azure to assess, route and translate inquiries from across the world and on all channels. Anywhere365 maximizes the use of Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams and can be natively embedded within CRM and ITSM platforms, such as CRM Dynamics, Salesforce and ServiceNow.

"We aim to make companies more efficient and effective in their real-time communications management including Contact Center and Business Communications," explains CEO Gijs Geurts. "Interchange's Microsoft cloud and telecom experience has helped us do that for years, and we're excited to extend our global public Anywhere365 Dialogue Cloud with their expertise. With this acquisition we can further grow our dialogue management cloud offering, and support our current Telecom, CRM and System Integrator partners even better."

As one of Europe's leading experts on cloud services, Interchange is a key partner for Anywhere365. They specialize in Microsoft Solutions for enterprises, which Anywhere365 uses to achieve their goal of making communications efficiency easier by leveraging the technology their customers are already using like Office 365, Azure and Skype for Business and Teams. Interchange also has an intense knowledge of telecom integration, a vital component in any omnichannel communications platform.

"I couldn't be more excited for our employees, partners and customers to join the Anywhere365 global community," Interchange Managing Director Remy Plagmeijer said. "Our expertise has brought us international recognition but working with Anywhere365 will be a significant step towards a wider portfolio in terms of both complexity and territory."

The joining of these two companies will give enterprise businesses across the world the opportunity to gain a strong competitive advantage with Anywhere365 Cloud Contact Center and Dialogue Management. They can streamline their communications by taking advantage of not only their current channels but everything the cloud has to offer.

Contact

Gijs Geurts, CEO

GijsG@workstreampeople.com

www.anywhere365.io

T: +31-40-235-46-00

SOURCE Anywhere365