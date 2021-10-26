Anytime Fitness UK partners with 7NRG to support members' recovery, sleep and endurance

Leading CBD sports nutrition brand to provide products and educational CBD content to Anytime Fitness' 180,000+ UK members

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness UK has partnered with global CBD sports nutrition brand 7NRG, to support its members with their recovery, sleep and endurance.

7NRG products will be available to Anytime Fitness UK's 180,000+ members and will provide them with educational content around CBD's use in fitness both in gyms and via the online member platform AF Connect Online, as well as dedicated offers for its members. Anytime Fitness UK will also make available free gym passes for 7NRG customers.

7NRG is a global CBD sports nutrition brand with experience in educating millions of people worldwide on the benefits of CBD use in sports and fitness. Priding themselves on innovation and quality, their goal is to provide on-the-go sports nutrition products that can help increase endurance, speed up recovery times and improve sleep. "7NRG are excited to be the first CBD sports nutrition drink to partner with one of the UK's largest gym chains," said Joel Grayson, CEO of 7NRG. "Exercise, recovery and sleep are the most important factors in maintaining good health, so we see a lot of synergy between our brands and look forward to helping Anytime Fitness members both in gyms and online to reach their fitness goals."

Anytime Fitness UK is committed to supporting its members with all aspects of their health and the partnership will allow Anytime Fitness UK to provide its members with useful recovery, sleep and endurance content as well as having access to a range of premium quality CBD products.

"We're looking forward to partnering with 7NRG and enhancing the support to our members on AF Connect Online," said Gabriella Macis, National Accounts and Partnerships Manager at Anytime Fitness UK. "Working with 7NRG will help educate our members on the benefits of CBD and provide them with the opportunity to access 7NRG products to support their health goals."

To find out more about Anytime Fitness UK, visit www.anytimefitness.co.uk and for the full range of 7NRG's CBD sports nutrition products visit www.7nrg.co.uk.

About Anytime Fitness UK

Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, averaging 300 new gyms per year while serving 4 million members at 5,000 gyms and is the only franchise of any kind to have locations on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities that feature top-quality exercise equipment. With over 175 gyms across the UK and Ireland, Anytime Fitness operates a join one, join all policy. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated with state-of-the-art equipment, private bathrooms and welcoming environments, giving a health club feel at an affordable price.

SOURCE 7NRG