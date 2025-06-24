Anvil Analytical and GoNetZero Collaborate to Strengthen Carbon Emissions Tracking Across the Value Chain

LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anvil Analytical, a procurement analytics SaaS company specialising in spend visibility and carbon tracking, is pleased to announce a collaboration with GoNetZero, a global decarbonisation enabler in clean energy procurement and carbon management. The collaboration will enable emissions analytics across Scope 1, 2, and 3, which provides organisations more precise, transparent, and scalable ways to measure and manage their carbon impact.

Many organisations are under pressure to report carbon impact, but Scope 3 emissions remain one of the least visible and most complex parts of that picture. This partnership changes that.

The partnership brings together Anvil's expertise in supplier-level and spend-based carbon analysis – enabling businesses to gain a more holistic and actionable view of their carbon footprint across Scope 1, 2, and 3. Together, the companies aim to reduce complexity for clients navigating sustainability reporting requirements and supply chain decarbonisation strategies.

"Scope 3 is often the most difficult piece of the puzzle, but it doesn't have to stay that way," said Steve Harrison, CEO at Anvil Analytical. "This partnership with GoNetZero helps turn unknowns into baselines and estimates into strategy. We're excited to work with a partner whose mission so closely aligns with ours: making data-driven sustainability accessible, practical, and scalable."

GoNetZero's decarbonisation platform supports emissions tracking through its Measure capability, which Anvil complements with supplier-linked analysis, spend-based baselining, and evolving calculations. Under this partnership, the platforms endeavour to support both high-level estimates and audit-ready analysis within a single dashboard.

"Many of our clients are looking for a single, seamless view of their emissions – across Scope 1, 2 and 3. This partnership delivers exactly that," said Soon Sze Meng, CEO at GoNetZero. "By combining GoNetZero's deep capabilities in measuring operational emissions data with Anvil's supplier-level insights, we can offer businesses the clarity and confidence they need to meet rising sustainability expectations, at scale."

Founded in 2022 as a spin-out from 4C Associates, Anvil Analytical helps businesses optimise third-party spend, improve supplier relationships, and meet sustainability goals through data-led tools.

"Sustainability starts with visibility," added Harrison. "And we're proud to be building the tools that make that visibility actionable."

For more information, visit anvilanalytical.com and gonetzero.ai.

