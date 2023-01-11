Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market Predicted to Gather $4,999.40 Million and Grow at 14.97% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Analysis Timeframe [300-Pages] | Explained by Research Dive

Antinuclear antibody testing market is expected to grow by 2031 due to rising cases of autoimmune diseases worldwide. Hospitals sub-segment is predicted to be highly lucrative. Market in the North America region is projected to be highly beneficial.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Antinuclear Antibody Test Market, by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems and Software & Services), Technique (ELISA, Immunofluorescence Assay and Multiplex Assay), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjogren's syndrome, Scleroderma, and Others), End Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, and Others), Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

According to the report, the global antinuclear antibody testing market is predicted to gather a revenue of $4,999.40 million and grow at 14.97% CAGR during the 2022-2031 analysis timeframe.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Rising incidences of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, scleroderma, and others along with changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits like pizza, burgers, fried chicken, etc. among people are the prime driving factors for the global antinuclear antibody testing market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Improving healthcare infrastructure and government's growing expenditure on laboratory automation are the major factors to offer ample growth opportunities for the global antinuclear antibody testing market during the forecast years. Moreover, increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases is also projected to boost the demand for ANA tests, thus further augmenting the market growth by 2031.

Restraints: Shortage of skilled lab technicians is the major hindering factor for the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The outbreak of the covid-19 catastrophe has positively impacted the global antinuclear antibody testing market mainly due to rising covid-19 cases and patients' high chances of acquiring autoimmune diseases. In addition, the increasing use of antinuclear antibody tests to research further on the development of corona virus and its other variants also contributed to the market's growth. Moreover, high dependence on ANA tests for several clinical studies and screen techniques was yet another driving factor for the market's development amid the pandemic chaos.

Segments of the Market:

As per the report, the antinuclear antibody testing market has been divided into multiple segments based on product, technique, application, end-use, and regional analysis.

By product, the reagents and assay kits sub-segment is estimated to have a dominant market share and surpass a revenue of $3,153.10 million during the forecast period due to increasing usage of ANA test kits in life science research, drug discovery, environmental monitoring, study of disease pathways, etc. Moreover, high R&D activities for screening for potential drug candidates and rising demand for ANA tests for detecting antinuclear antibodies that adheres to reagent tests cells are some other factors to propel the sub-segment's growth by 2031.

during the forecast period due to increasing usage of ANA test kits in life science research, drug discovery, environmental monitoring, study of disease pathways, etc. Moreover, high R&D activities for screening for potential drug candidates and rising demand for ANA tests for detecting antinuclear antibodies that adheres to reagent tests cells are some other factors to propel the sub-segment's growth by 2031. By technique, the ELISA sub-segment of the global antinuclear antibody testing market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $2,167.70 million by 2031 due to growing demand for ELISA or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay tests to screen antinuclear antibody species in the specimen. Additionally, ELISA have lower sensitivities for systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARD) which is expected to further bolster the sub-segment's growth.

by 2031 due to growing demand for ELISA or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay tests to screen antinuclear antibody species in the specimen. Additionally, ELISA have lower sensitivities for systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARD) which is expected to further bolster the sub-segment's growth. By application, the rheumatoid arthritis sub-segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate and generate a revenue of $3,622.40 million during the 2022-2031 analysis timeframe mainly due to the growing incidences of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) among people that attacks several joints at a time and damages healthy cells in the body. Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe which is highly susceptible to RA is also projected to augment the sub-segment's growth.

during the 2022-2031 analysis timeframe mainly due to the growing incidences of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) among people that attacks several joints at a time and damages healthy cells in the body. Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe which is highly susceptible to RA is also projected to augment the sub-segment's growth. By end-use, the hospitals sub-segment of the global antinuclear antibody testing market is estimated to have the fastest growth rate and register a revenue of $1,907.60 million during the analysis period mainly due to increasing autoimmune diseases among people, especially the geriatric population, and the consequent demand for fast diagnosis. Moreover, the hospitals sub-segment offers patient satisfaction, outpatient services, improved home care facilities, etc. which further boosts the growth by 2031.

during the analysis period mainly due to increasing autoimmune diseases among people, especially the geriatric population, and the consequent demand for fast diagnosis. Moreover, the hospitals sub-segment offers patient satisfaction, outpatient services, improved home care facilities, etc. which further boosts the growth by 2031. By regional analysis, the antinuclear antibody testing market is anticipated to witness immense growth opportunities in the North America region and grow at 13.85% CAGR during the forecast timeframe due to high demand for early diagnosis and efficient treatment along with increasing elderly population which is highly susceptible to diseases due to weak immunity. Moreover, growing investments by the government for developing affordable ANA tests and increasing R&D activities by key market players are some other factors to uplift the market growth in the North America region.

Key Market Players

Some key antinuclear antibody testing market players are

Immuno Concepts NA Ltd.

Inova Diagnostics Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Erba Diagnostics

Antibodies Incorporated

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

Alere Inc.

ZEUS Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech Plc.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For example, in October 2020, Johnson & Johnson, a global pharmaceutical industry organization, announced its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., a renowned biotech company that develops biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases, to emphasize more on autoimmune diseases by offering nipocalimab (M281), a clinically validated antibody.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Antinuclear Antibody Testing Market:

