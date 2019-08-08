Antimicrobial Textile Market Worth $12.3 Billion in 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Antimicrobial Textile Market is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4 % between 2019 and 2024. Rise in awareness regarding health and hygienic products and prevention against Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) will drive the antimicrobial textile market.

Medical textile application is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in the global antimicrobial textile market during the forecast period.

The medical textile application segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the antimicrobial textile market in the forecast period. The medical textile application includes the usage of medical textile in the manufacture of attire, sheets & blankets, surgical supplies & wipes. Antimicrobial textiles are used to prevent Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) in healthcare facilities. Every year HAIs cost many lives along with millions of dollars as collateral. The use of antimicrobial textile in hospitals prevents HAIs from spreading, thus, saving both lives and money.

The use of synthetic organic compounds as active agents in antimicrobial textile is expected to drive the antimicrobial textile market, by active agent.

The synthetic organic compounds active agent will drive the antimicrobial textiles market. Synthetic organic compounds include quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, polyhexamethylene biguanides (PHMB), and others. Synthetic organic compounds are cheaper than the alternatives and are effective on a wide range of microbes, bacterium, and fungi.

Cotton segment is expected to drive the antimicrobial textile market, by fabric.

Among the different fabrics used for antimicrobial textiles, Cotton is expected to have the highest demand. The use of cotton as a primary fabric for textiles will result in the application of antimicrobial active agents on cotton fabric. Also, cotton is a naturally occurring fabric and therefore more susceptible to microbial attack. This will drive the demand for antimicrobial cotton textiles during the forecast period.



North America is projected to account for the largest share in the antimicrobial textiles market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial textile market, by value. In North America, the US is estimated to be the key players in the region. Agencies such as the Centre for Disease Control(CDC) have ordered strict guidelines to be followed by healthcare facilities to combat HAIs is driving the market. Also, the demand for antimicrobial textiles in apparels and specifically in sportswear is expected to drive the demand for antimicrobial textile in the region.

The leading antimicrobial textiles manufacturers are Milliken & Co.(US), Unitika Ltd. (Japan), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (Thailand), PurThreads Technologies Inc.(US), Vestagen Protective technologies Inc. (US), LifeThreads LLC (US), Herculite Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), and Sinterama (Italy).



