Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to hit USD 5.68 billion by 2029 with 5.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Based on the product segment, the consumables market is segmented into culture media and growth media, mic strips, susceptibility disks, and susceptibility plates. In 2023, the largest market share within the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is by consumables. This is primarily accounted for by the massive consumption rate of mainly essential components such as culture media and growth media, susceptibility plates, and other materials used in carrying out antimicrobial susceptibility testing procedures. Consumables hold large market share because of the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing services, which are induced more by the growing incidence of infectious diseases and by the appearance of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms. Even new antimicrobial susceptibility testing technologies themselves may need some specialized consumables that will further contribute to increased market growth.

In the case of molecular methods of antimicrobial susceptibility testing, nucleic acid extraction kits, PCR reagents, and probes are necessary consumables in the detection process of molecular-based antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods. As the demand for accurate and efficient methods of testing continues to grow, consumables continue to be stocked and replenished for routine testing, thereby ensuring that this segment is integral to the overall market of antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

By type antibacterial susceptibility testing account for the largest share in 2023.

The large share contributed by antibacterial agents in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is due to their wide application and critical usage for the treatment of bacterial infections. Antibacterials, being at the forefront of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, are mainly driven by a high prevalence of bacterial diseases and a continuous need for effective monitoring and management of resistance patterns. Precise testing of bacteria's susceptibility to various antibacterials is highly important in healthcare providers' efforts to optimize antibiotic use and fight the increasing threat of antibiotic resistance.

By method qualitative method accounts for the largest share in 2023.

The method is further segmented into qualitative method and quantitative methods. Qualitative methods have the largest share in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market because of the detailed information they provide on the susceptibility of microorganisms to various antimicrobial agents. In these traditional qualitative methods, agar dilution and disk diffusion methods are followed due to their simplicity and relatively low costs. However, with the great advances in molecular biology, more refined qualitative methods have emerged, including automated and genotypic methods. The process is made more efficient due to increased efficiency and standardization with automated methods and through genotypic methods that culminated into polymerase chain reaction, PCR, known to detect resistance genes promptly and sensitively. Despite these increasing usages, laboratory practices have preferred qualitative methods because they are reliable and versatile.

By application clinical diagnostics accounts for the largest share in 2023.

The clinical diagnostic segment accounted for the major share in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market due to its high importance in patient care and treatment regarding infectious diseases. A greater emphasis is put on clinical diagnosis because the accurate identification of microbial pathogens and their resistance profile, timely, is a critical factor in the decision on effective treatment. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing integrated into clinical workflows can enable personalized medicine through better targeted therapy and optimized use of antibiotics. In such respects, both traditional and molecular clinical diagnostics systems provide very accurate and actionable susceptibility information across diversified healthcare settings for improved patient outcomes and combating antimicrobial resistance.

By end user hospital & diagnostic laboratories accounts for the largest share in 2023.

Hospital and diagnostics laboratories hold the largest share in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, since they are taken to be central facilities for diagnosis and infection management in clinical settings. Laboratories of hospitals form the backbone for the treatment of infections through accurate susceptibility profiles that guide decisions in acute care environments where timely intervention becomes of essence. It is also integrating, in great numbers as in these facilities, the reasons related to the high volume of samples processed and the critical need to obtain reliable results. The automation and integration of high-throughput systems sustain efficiency and shorten turnaround times, thus reinforcing leadership in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market based on continuous demands to strengthen antimicrobial stewardship efforts.

North America dominates the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2023.

Due to a strong health infrastructure, high investments in research and development, and a major hub of leading diagnostic companies, North America leads the market of antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The strong health infrastructure and better penetration of advanced technologies also propel the usage of advanced antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods, such as automated and molecular diagnostic solutions. Further, strict regulatory conditions and an exceptionally high emphasis on antimicrobial testing in the region create considerable demand for accurate and rapid susceptibility testing. These factors add to the high healthcare expenditure and a keen eye toward combatting antimicrobial resistance in the region, which together ensure that the region remains dominant in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is highly competitive with few players, continuous innovations, and technological advancements. Development of automated and high-throughput systems integrated molecular and genomic technologies, and improvement in the accuracy and turnaround time of the tests are the key competitive factors. Moreover, the market players are investing in research and development to improve their products and sustain the competition in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, hence keeping it lively and one of the rapidly growing sectors.

Here are some of the key players in the Antimicrobial susceptibility market: BioMérieux (France), Becton, Dickinson and company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad laboratories (US), Bruker (US), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland, Accelerate diagnostics (US), Himedia laboratories (India), Liofilchem s.r.l.(Italy), Alifax s.r.l.(Italy), Creative Diagnostics (US), and others are of the prominent companies in the Antimicrobial susceptibility market.

Biomerieux SA (France): BioMérieux is one of the major players in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market and is widely recognized for its innovative solutions, continuously being enhanced for several decades to make microbial resistance detection faster and more accurate. The company's portfolio of antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems includes automated solutions such as VITEK 2 and new VITEK MS, using enhanced technologies for speed and reliability of results. The bioMérieux portfolio has been developed in response to an increasing demand for more accurate and detailed antimicrobial susceptibility profiles that can help the clinician optimize appropriate therapies in the face of a growing challenge of resistant infections. Devotion to continuous research and development helps keep its antimicrobial susceptibility testing solutions state-of-the-art as they address microbial resistance and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Becton,dickinson and company (US): Becton, Dickinson and Company, commonly known as BD, is one of the major companies operating in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market by offering a suite of advanced solutions that will help increase diagnostic precision and speed. Indeed, innovative BD systems such as BD Phoenix and BD Bruker MALDI Biotyper combine sophisticated technology into a fast and precise susceptibility profile to assist health professionals in making the appropriate treatment decisions. These systems are designed to take on the more vexing problem of antimicrobial resistance by providing reliable results that guide appropriate antimicrobial therapy. BD is committed to advancing antimicrobial susceptibility testing technology in support of their mission to improve patient care and combat the threat of resistant infections worldwide.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US): Thermo Fisher Scientific has become pivotal in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market with its broad diagnostics suite that can handle the challenges associated with microbial resistance. The company avails products such as the Thermo Scientific Sensititre and Thermo Scientific MAS systems, which are enabled with advanced technologies that deliver precise and fast susceptibility profiles. These systems are critical in the determination of efficient antimicrobial treatments and informing clinical decisions. Thermo Fisher's passion for innovation and high-quality diagnostics helps healthcare professionals stay one step ahead of emerging resistance trends, while continuing to improve patient outcomes and contributing to the global fight against antibiotic resistance.

Bio-rad laboratories (US): Bio-rad offers innovative solutions that will help in the detection and management of resistance to antimicrobials. Product lines include the Bio-Rad MRSA-Screen and the Bio-Rad VITEK 2 Systems that offer accurate and reliable testing to guide appropriate treatment options. These technologies have been developed in such a way as to help facilitate the process of susceptibility testing for the laboratory to quickly pick out the resistant strains and thereby suggest therapies appropriately. Bio-Rad remains committed to the development of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methodologies that can help health providers meet the challenges imposed by antimicrobial resistance, thus providing optimum care for the patients by delivering timely and accurate diagnostic information.

Danaher corporation (US): Danaher Corporation is one of the key players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, through the availing of sophisticated diagnostic technologies that address this challenge in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. Danaher has a portfolio composition that includes products from various subsidiaries, including Beckman Coulter and Cepheid. The company offers the DxN VERIS and the BECKMAN COULTER MicroScan systems. These two systems ensure fast, true, and complete antimicrobial susceptibility testing results, thereby enabling timely and appropriate treatment decisions. With Danaher's emphasis on innovative and precise diagnostic testing, it leverages support for the current global effort necessary in addressing the rising problem of antimicrobial resistance, hence improving patient outcomes and overall efficiency in the delivery of healthcare.

