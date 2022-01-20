Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market size worth $ 4.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

20 Jan, 2022, 14:15 GMT
The growing prevalence of infections caused by bacterial pathogens & antibiotic overuse, the development of better standards for fungal susceptibility, the growing use of rapid commercial testing systems are some of the factors driving the market.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market" By Product (Automated Laboratory Instruments, Susceptibility Testing Disks, Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Products, MIC strips, Susceptibility Plates, Culture and Growth Media, and Consumables), By Method (Dilution, Disk Diffusion, ETEST, Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test, and Genotypic Methods), By Type (Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing, Anti Parasitic Testing, and Others Susceptibility Testing), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Epidemiology, and Other Applications), By End-User (Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Research and Academic Institutes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market size was valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Overview
With the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, there is a need for the development of a new broad spectrum of antibacterial drugs. The governments from across the globe are funding the research and development for the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test kits that produce faster results and the private companies alike are also heavily investing that is expected to drive the growth of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market. The adoption of technology in medical science is giving way to rapid test methods and contributing to the growth of the overall Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market for the forecast period.
Infectious organisms such as Haemophilus influenza, Neisseria meningitides, Streptococcus pneumonia, Shigella, Vibrio cholera, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Salmonella serotype Typhi are driving up demand for antimicrobial susceptibility test kits. The automated antimicrobial susceptibility test devices are available with several modern features and functions and are priced accordingly. Incubation and detection times are split in half when automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test methods are used. Unlike other treatments that are used to treat chronic illnesses and are used for the rest of their lives, antimicrobial drugs are only used for a short moment to cure the patients.
This makes antibacterial drugs less expensive for pharmaceutical companies. The global market's growth is hampered by this lack of return on investment. The discovery and development of these antimicrobials, on the other hand, is taking longer and requiring larger resources and more complicated techniques. Also, the expansion of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is being hampered by an unsatisfactory reimbursement scenario and a low return on investment. The expensive cost of these systems, on the other hand, is a major impediment to their increasing application by end-users, particularly by small-budget institutions.
Key Players
The major players in the market are BioMérieux, BD, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Hi-Media, MERLIN, Liofilchem, Accelerate, and Alifax.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market On the basis of Product, Method, Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Product
- Automated Laboratory Instruments
- Susceptibility Testing Disks
- Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Products
- MIC strips
- Susceptibility Plates
- Culture and Growth Media
- Consumables
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Method
- Dilution
- Disk Diffusion
- ETEST
- Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test
- Genotypic Methods
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Type
- Antibacterial Testing
- Antifungal Testing
- Ant Parasitic Testing
- Others Susceptibility Testing
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By Application
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Epidemiology
- Other Applications
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, By End-User
- Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Share this article