Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market worth $7.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the antimicrobial resistance surveillance industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution, driven by advances in technology, global collaboration, and a growing awareness of the critical importance of addressing antibiotic resistance. Integrated data platforms, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and genomic sequencing, will revolutionize the tracking and monitoring of resistant pathogens, enabling swift responses to emerging threats. International cooperation will be paramount, as countries recognize the interconnected nature of this global challenge. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies will increasingly invest in novel antibiotic development, spurred by innovative incentives, to combat the looming crisis. As a result, the antimicrobial resistance surveillance industry will become a pivotal player in safeguarding public health, offering hope in the battle against one of the most pressing threats of our time.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is majorly driven by growing prevalence of infections caused by drug-resistance pathogens, innovations in diagnostic technologies, and growing government initiatives to combat antimicrobial-resistance species.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Solution, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of infections caused by drug-resistance pathogens

The diagnostic kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of solutions, the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market has been segmented into diagnostic kits, diagnostic systems, surveillance software, and services. In 2023, the diagnostic kits segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics for antimicrobial resistance. Diagnostic kits are used to detect the presence of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria in clinical samples, such as blood, urine, and respiratory secretions.

The clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market has been segmented into clinical diagnostics, public health surveillance, and other applications. In 2023, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as need to improve patient outcomes, increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, used to determine the susceptibility of bacteria to different antimicrobial agents.

The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market

On the basis of end users, the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, research and academic institutes, and others. In 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to command the largest share of the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that because they are the primary settings where antimicrobial-resistant infections occur and they are required to conduct antimicrobial resistance surveillance.

Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market. During forecast period, Asia Pacific to witness high growth rate. America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. This is because of the region's large population and its mix of growing and developed economies, such as Japan, China, and India. In addition, markets in developed countries are becoming increasingly saturated. As a result, manufacturers and suppliers are shifting their focus to Asia Pacific.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growing prevalence of infections caused by drug-resistance pathogens

Restraints:

1. High cost of antimicrobial resistance diagnostic systems/ kits

Opportunities:

1. Growth opportunities in emerging economies

Challenge:

1. Complex Regulatory Frameworks

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in this market are Biomerieux (France), Lumed (US), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), BioSpace (US), Bruker (US), Bio-Rad (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Qiagen (Germany), Cepheid (US), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Luminex Corporation (US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (US), and Bioanalyse (Turkey).

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Advantages:

Early Detection and Rapid Response: Antimicrobial resistance surveillance systems enable the early detection of resistant pathogens. This early warning system allows for faster response times, helping healthcare professionals select appropriate treatments and implement infection control measures promptly.

Data-Driven Decision Making: These surveillance systems collect and analyze extensive data on resistant microbes, providing valuable insights into the prevalence, distribution, and trends of antimicrobial resistance. This data empowers healthcare providers and policymakers to make informed decisions regarding antibiotic use and public health strategies.

Global Collaboration: Antimicrobial resistance is a global challenge that knows no borders. Surveillance systems facilitate international collaboration by sharing data and insights among countries and organizations. This collective effort enhances our ability to track and combat resistant pathogens on a global scale.

Infection Control: Surveillance data helps healthcare facilities implement effective infection control measures, reducing the spread of resistant infections within hospitals and communities. This not only improves patient outcomes but also helps contain healthcare costs.

Resource Optimization: By identifying regions or healthcare facilities with higher rates of antimicrobial resistance, resources can be allocated more efficiently. This ensures that interventions, such as antibiotic stewardship programs, are targeted where they are needed most, maximizing their impact.

Facilitating Antibiotic Development: Surveillance data guides pharmaceutical companies in developing new antibiotics that target specific resistant pathogens. This can potentially lead to the creation of more effective treatments, addressing the scarcity of novel antibiotics in the market.

Public Awareness: The data generated by antimicrobial resistance surveillance systems helps raise public awareness about the severity of the issue. This increased awareness can lead to better adherence to antibiotic prescriptions, reduced demand for unnecessary antibiotics, and improved patient education.

Policy Development: Policymakers can use surveillance data to develop evidence-based policies and guidelines for antibiotic use in healthcare settings, agriculture, and veterinary medicine. These policies play a crucial role in curbing antimicrobial resistance.

Long-term Cost Savings: While investing in surveillance systems and antimicrobial stewardship programs may incur initial costs, the long-term benefits in terms of reduced healthcare expenditures due to fewer resistant infections and more judicious antibiotic use can be substantial.

In summary, the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market offers a multifaceted approach to tackling one of the most pressing global health challenges of our time. Its advantages include early detection, data-driven decision-making, global collaboration, improved infection control, resource optimization, support for antibiotic development, increased public awareness, informed policy development, and long-term cost savings, all of which contribute to a more effective and sustainable response to antimicrobial resistance.

