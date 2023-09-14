Antimicrobial Resistance Market to Reach $9.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global antimicrobial resistance market is experiencing growth due to overuse and misuse of antibiotics, rise in prevalence of antimicrobial resistance bacterial infections and growth in burden of antimicrobial resistance.

PORTLAND, Ore, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Antimicrobial Resistance Market By Drug Class (Combination Therapies, Tetracyclines, Cephalosporins, Glycopeptides And Lipoglycopeptides, Oxazolidinones, Others), By Pathogen (Escherichia Coli, Klebsiella Pneumoniae, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Staphylococcus Aureus, Enterococcus Spp, Others), By Indication (Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (CUTI), Blood Stream Infections, Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI), Hospital Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia And Ventilator Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (HABP And VABP), Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP), Others), By Mechanism Of Action (Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". The global antimicrobial resistance market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Antimicrobial resistance, often abbreviated as AMR, is the term used to describe the ability of microorganisms to resist the effects of various antimicrobial substances. Microbial species including fungi, bacteria, viruses, and others can develop this resistance over time. These microorganisms can become resistant to one or more drugs, leading to situations where they are resistant to multiple drugs, a condition known as multi-drug resistance or sometimes colloquially referred to as a "superbug," particularly when they are resistant to almost all available antibiotics, which is called pan-resistant bacteria.

Prime determinants of growth

The global antimicrobial resistance market is experiencing growth due to overuse and misuse of antibiotics, rise in prevalence of antimicrobial resistance bacterial infections and Growth in burden of antimicrobial resistance. However, the global shortage of innovative antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance restricts the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in initiative to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) globally is estimated to provide remunerative growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Report coverage and details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.5 billion CAGR 7.6 % No. of Pages in Report 389 Segments covered Drug Class, Pathogen, Indication, Mechanism of Action and Region Drivers Overuse and misuse of antibiotics Rise in prevalence of antimicrobial resistance bacterial infections Growth in burden of antimicrobial resistance Opportunities Surge in initiative to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) globally Restraints Global shortage of innovative antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance



What is the Impact of Recession 2023 on Antimicrobial Resistance Market?

The ongoing global recession had a significant effect on various industries including pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Reduced funding in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and chemicals has led to fluctuations in the development of novel antibiotics.

In addition, it has impacted purchasing decisions for costly medications, potentially affecting the adoption of novel antibiotics.

The combination therapies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug class, the combination therapies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue. The key drivers for the growth of the segment are the surge in demand for combination antibiotics for treatment of antimicrobial resistant bacterial infections.

On the other hand, the others segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the key players within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries which have proactively introduced a range of novel antibiotics aimed at addressing the global threat posed by antimicrobial resistance.

The Escherichia coli segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on pathogen, the Escherichia coli segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than one fourth of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue. The emergence of multidrug resistance in Escherichia coli has become a growing concern, affecting human medicine across the globe, which is driving the growth of the segment.

On the other hand, the Klebsiella pneumoniae segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, as it is responsible for a range of infections acquired both in the community and healthcare settings.

The complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on indication, the complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of cUTIs is the major driver for the growth of antimicrobial resistance market growth.

However, the hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP and VABP) segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032. Both HABP and VABP are significant healthcare-associated infections that can lead to complications, prolonged hospital stays, and increased healthcare costs. The key players in the market along with government organizations have worked together to reduce the incidence of this serious infection, propelling the segment growth.

The cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on mechanism of action, the cell wall synthesis inhibitors segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for around three-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Key players in the market are highly focused on the development of products inhibiting the synthesis of cell wall, which contribute to the segment growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global antimicrobial resistance market revenue. North America is witnessing notable growth trends, owing to its well-developed healthcare industry and easy availability of advanced medical solutions.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032, which is attributed to the large population base in countries such as China and India, rising healthcare expenditure, huge burden of infectious diseases and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Market Players: -

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt Limited.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

Innoviva, Inc

Merck And Co., Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global antimicrobial resistance market. These players have adopted different strategies such acquisition, agreement, collaboration, product launch, product approval, funding and product upgrade/development to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

