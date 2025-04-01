Antier, the world's largest Blockchain Development Company, is expanding its Real Estate Tokenization Platform Development services to the UAE region to accelerate the adoption of tokenization.

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Behind every real estate asset lies a story — a vision of ownership, an opportunity for investment, and a pathway to financial freedom. Antier is making this vision a reality through its cutting-edge Real Estate Tokenization Platform, which is designed to transform how real estate is bought, sold, and invested in across borders.

Antier's End-to-End RWA Tokenization Solutions Set a Global Benchmark

Antier Shapes the Future of Real World Asset Tokenization in Sync with Dubai’s Bold Move

With over 100+ successful RWA Tokenization platform implementations in more than 20+ countries, Antier brings unmatched expertise in developing robust, compliant, and scalable tokenization ecosystems. As the tokenized asset market is expected to hit $16 trillion by 2030 (Boston Consulting Group), Antier is emerging as a key enabler for enterprises, governments, and financial institutions ready to embrace the token economy.

"We're building the infrastructure to revolutionize property ownership, not just by changing perceptions but by creating real empowerment, accessibility, and diverse investment opportunities," said Vikram R Singh, CEO and Founder of Antier.

With real estate tokenization projected to grow significantly, market insights suggest that tokenized real estate could make up 7% of total property transactions in Dubai alone, reaching an estimated $16 billion by 2033. Antier sees this as a pivotal moment to bridge the gap between traditional real estate markets and the future of digital assets. The tokenization initiative will benefit a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including:

Real estate development firms



Property brokers and investment companies



Fintech organizations



Individual and institutional investors



Tech-driven real estate platforms

Comprehensive Tokenization Solutions: A Stack of Innovation

Antier offers end-to-end tokenization platform services designed to address the specific challenges and opportunities within the real estate market, including:

Fractional Ownership Platforms : For investors to buy and trade fractional shares of real estate assets and fractionalize access to high-value properties.

: For investors to buy and trade fractional shares of real estate assets and fractionalize access to high-value properties. Blockchain-powered Title Management : Unlock transparent and secure property deed registration through the blockchain.

: Unlock transparent and secure property deed registration through the blockchain. Liquidity Enhancement : This creates accessible investment opportunities for a wider range of investors and makes real estate trading more fluid and seamless.

: This creates accessible investment opportunities for a wider range of investors and makes real estate trading more fluid and seamless. Regulatory Compliance: Navigate stringent regulatory requirements to ensure full compliance with financial standards.

Global Footprint and Proven Execution

With a blockchain workforce of over 600+ professionals, Antier has deployed a wide range of RWA tokenization and DeFi projects globally. The firm has successfully implemented tokenization platforms for clients in Switzerland, UAE, UK, Singapore, and the U.S., including enterprise-grade solutions for institutional asset managers, real estate developers, and government agencies.

Each project follows a compliance-first architecture with embedded KYC/AML workflows, regulatory auditability, and enterprise-grade security—ensuring that clients are ready to meet evolving global standards.

"We view security as the core of everything we do. It's not an add-on; it's our promise. Our platform integrates multi-layered protection mechanisms, including encryption, multi-signature authentication, and rigorous regulatory checks to ensure every transaction is secure, transparent, and compliant," added Vikram R Singh.

Inspiration from Global Successes

Antier's real estate tokenization strategy draws inspiration from successful global examples, such as Dubai's blockchain-powered real estate tokenization pilot. Antier's approach focuses on:

Collaborative partnerships with real estate firms

with real estate firms Customized technological solutions tailored to each client's needs

tailored to each client's needs Robust security protocols to ensure peace of mind

to ensure peace of mind Continuous regulatory compliance to meet evolving standards

to meet evolving standards User-friendly platforms that simplify complex processes

Synergy with Dubai's RWA Tokenization Vision

Dubai is rapidly positioning itself as a global leader in Web3 and tokenized finance. The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) recently released clear guidelines for tokenized securities and real-world assets, setting the stage for institutional adoption.

"Dubai's proactive regulatory environment is a perfect match for our RWA solutions," said Vikram R. Singh, Founder & CEO of Antier. "As tokenization reshapes global finance, we're proud to provide the infrastructure needed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web3."

Antier is already engaged with partners and clients in the UAE to develop tokenized marketplaces aligned with Dubai's long-term digital asset strategy. Its commitment to regulatory clarity, deep tech, and real-world delivery positions it as a strategic catalyst in the region's Web3 transformation. Its future goals include:

Continuous technology innovation to enhance platform capabilities.

Expanding tokenization services across the Middle East .

. Offering comprehensive implementation support for clients.

Empowering real estate firms to take advantage of emerging technologies.

About Antier

Antier is a global leader in blockchain development, recognized for pioneering innovative solutions across various industries. The company is committed to leveraging blockchain technology to bring about a more transparent, secure, and decentralized world for businesses and investors alike. With its deep expertise in real estate tokenization, Antier is reshaping how assets are traded, opening up new investment opportunities for a more inclusive financial future.

