Antier Has Conceptualized The idea of Celebrating Diwali in Metaverse - Anfestier

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are several use cases of the metaverse, from retail to education, and from gaming to healthcare. Antier Solutions has made a better exploration of the enjoyable side of metaverse technology by celebrating Diwali in Metaverse on 21st Oct 2022 in its corporate premises. The name of the event is Anfestier.

Anfiestier - Diwali in Metaverse

Diwali is a major festival in India and there are two more traditional functions that follow soon after Diwali, and all workers like to celebrate such occasions with their families. Therefore, the organization announced holidays for a long duration. Since Diwali fell on the 24th of October 2022, Antier preplanned a cooperative event, Anfestier, for its employees inside the metaverse. It created a virtual space in which everyone in the organization was allowed to join the Diwali celebrations. Thus, it was easier to unite all the teammates working together from different geographical locations to experience merriment and spend joyful moments with the huge Antier family.

While the world is still bewildered about the metaverse and has different fantasies, the renowned blockchain and metaverse company has already showcased the uplifted version of the festive metaverse by holding the Diwali celebrations, Anfestier , in the three-dimensional world. It has helped the employees to socialize freely, enjoy a DJ party, have drinks, explore firecrackers, receive gifts, and participate in various kinds of fun activities.

Antier has been operating from India for more than ten years now, but it also has offices in the UK, the US, and Canada. Thus, the forward thinkers in the organization decided to strengthen the bond between the global network of employees and the management by using an innovative way of developing a metaverse ecosystem in which everyone could feel belongingness and togetherness while celebrating the festival under a single virtual roof. It made them feel special and valued in the organization.

Antier's CEO, Mr. Vikram Raj Singh said, "All the employees are a part of an extended family, and we tried together to develop a platform in which all of us could enter the metaverse to have an immersive experience of playing with firecrackers, dancing, and having a fun time together. It was adventurous, as we did something beyond the real world enjoyment, and we did it for the first time in the world."

According to Monika, who works as a senior content writer at Antier Solutions , "It was something that I did for the first time, and for me, it was an out-of-the-box experience. I liked bursting firecrackers and receiving gifts inside a metaverse, simply by making little hand movements in front of the laptop. I was delighted to have the experience of relishing drinks and participating in several activities inside metaverse. Watching others doing similar things was also sheer fun."

Another employee, Amandeep Kaur, from the HR department at Antier says "While many companies are involved in Metaverse development , we have actually experienced its uplifted version", She continued, "We loved living a short but worthwhile virtual life by celebrating Diwali in Metaverse".

Here are the noteworthy features of Diwali in Metaverse, Anfesteir, that needs to be understood:

The immersive experience is made possible by utilizing the oculus camera sensors which are coded to mimic hand movements. Every finger of the hand is rigged (animated) bone to bone to perfectly track and simulate hand and finger movements The experience comprises hand tracking, grabbing, and mimicking the moments of hands in real-time while interacting with the game objects in the Metaverse. Users can grab the fireworks and throw them exactly the same way as done in reality. Users can grab a bottle of alcohol and Wine glass and perform various activities like drinking, cheers, toasting, etc. Users can interact with an NPC to explore NFTs. More features will be added soon e.g, Buy/Sell Users can use the oculus controllers to move around and explore the Environment. There are various ongoing activities inside the Metaverse. Each floor has a different set of activities. People can give/take gifts People can show their amazing dance moves as there is a dance floor where a person can enjoy their favorite music and groove to the beats. People can have contests for fireworks scores. There are score rings in which the user has to score with the rocket passing through various rings and make scores accordingly.

Technologies behind the great success of festive metaverse for Diwali:

Environment, Fireworks, and NFTs setup in Unity.

Streaming and Experience in Oculus

Animations and Rigging - Blender and Maya

What to expect Antier in the future?

It can help connect with friends and family member who is away and within one space inside the metaverse.

Digital firecrackers are non-toxic and pollution-free. In simple terms, Antier's initiative would provide eco-friendly solutions for celebrating more festivals like this.

It would help the users to participate in various fun activities in a three-dimensional world with great convenience.

Diwali in Metaverse celebrations were the pleasurable moments in which everyone can enjoy plenty of food and drink without affecting their health, anyone willing to create a metaverse for a festival can experience the same feeling.

Antier team is determined to create a blend of modern and traditional ways of celebrating, and allow the participants to have fun and enjoyment in a virtual world.

About Antier Solutions

Antier is a leading blockchain and metaverse company. It's a team of self-motivated technologists that believe in making pathbreaking innovations to help businesses in entering the crypto-verse with greater confidence and convenience. It specializes in everything related to decentralized and distributed ledger technology, including NFTs, gaming, DAO, DeFi, Crypto Coins & Tokens, Wallets, and Web 3 technology . However, Metaverse is one of its fortes that can be used in many ways for business sales & marketing, organizing events, and having fun.

