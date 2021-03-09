Antibody-mediated Rejection Market to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 17.5% During the Forecast Period, Affirms DelveInsight

- Rising expenditure on research and development along with the advent of novel therapies to spur Antibody-mediated Rejection Market

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Antibody-mediated Rejection (AMR) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Antibody-mediated Rejection, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the AMR market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Antibody-mediated Rejection market report also proffers an analysis of recent Antibody-mediated Rejection treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the vital points of the Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Research Report

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the Antibody-mediated Rejection market is expected to exhibit promising growth fueled by an increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies, such as Clazakizumab, Imlifidase, and VIB4920 , Inebilizumab-cdon, Daratumumab , and others during the forecast period (2017–2030).

, , and others during the forecast period (2017–2030). AMR treatment is not standardized, and there are still no evidence-based Antibody-mediated Rejection treatment guidelines. A recent therapy of AMR in renal allografts. Moreover, plasma exchange and intravenous immunoglobulin, which still present a backbone of treatment, several other therapies have been tested in small studies without consistent benefit, comprising anti-CD20, proteasome inhibitors, complement inhibitors, anti-interleukin-6 receptor blockers, and immunoglobulin G-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS).

Treatment of AMR with currently available therapies has produced various results, some of them suboptimal, precluding standardized protocols. New therapies are promising, but randomized controlled trials are needed to find surrogate markers and improve the efficacy of Antibody-mediated Rejection therapy.

Antibody-mediated Rejection (AMR) is a significant cause of late kidney transplant failure. It is also known as B-cell-mediated or humoral rejection, which is a major complication following kidney transplantation, which contributes towards both short– and long–term injury in transplant recipients.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total Antibody-mediated Rejection incident population in the 7MM was estimated to be 5,283 cases in 2020. As per their estimates, the highest AMR incident population was found in the United States, with 3,265 cases in 2020.

The AMR Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Transplant incidence of AMR cases

Antibody-Mediated Rejection cases

Antibody-mediated Rejection Treatment Market

AMR treatment protocols use permutations of a multiple- prong approach that include:

The repression of the T-cell dependent antibody response,

The removal of donor reactive antibody,

The blockade of the residual alloantibody, and

The consumption of naive and memory B-cells.

However, all published protocols display a variable rate of success; a major weakness of all current protocols is the lack of effective anti-plasma cell agents.

The primary aims of all AMR therapeutic approaches are removing circulating donor-specific antibodies (DSA) and reducing DSA production. The strongholds for the contemporary treatment of AMR are represented by plasma exchange (PLEX) and Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), although neither of these has FDA approval. Over the last decade, the complement system has attracted increasing attention as an important contributor to AMR. The main goal of using complement inhibitors is to avoid downstream damage to the allograft from DSA.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is used for the Antibody-mediated Rejection treatment, and it is used as an element of desensitizing protocols for ABO- and HLA-incompatible renal transplantation.

Rituximab is also used to treat Antibody-mediated Rejection as a solo agent adjunct to standard of care therapy or, in some instances, combined with bortezomib.

Eculizumab, a C5 inhibitor approved for use in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, blocks serum hemolytic activity and is used as an off-label for AMR. Recently, tocilizumab was also evaluated as rescue therapy in 36 kidney transplant patients with chronic AMR who failed standard-of-care treatment with IVIG and rituximab, with or without plasma exchange.

Studies have shown that splenectomy can be successfully performed alone or associated with other treatments like bortezomib, rituximab, or eculizumab to overcome severe Antibody-mediated Rejection (ABMR) resistance to standard treatment. To spare recipients the morbidity of a splenectomy, splenic irradiation, in addition to other therapy, may provide an effective intervention for rescuing and preserving allograft function.

Despite the use of advanced techniques for detecting human leukocyte antigen (HLA) or non-HLA donor-specific antibodies, the alloimmune response remains an important barrier for successful long-term allograft function. Treatment of Antibody-mediated Rejection with currently available therapies has produced various results, some of them suboptimal, precluding the development of standardized protocols. Even though new therapies are promising, randomized controlled trials are needed to find surrogate markers and improve the efficacy of Antibody-mediated Rejection therapy.

Antibody-mediated Rejection Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Clazakizumab: CSL Behring

Imlifidase: Hansa Biopharma

VIB4920: Viela Bio

Inebilizumab-cdon: Viela Bio

Daratumumab: Janssen Biotech

And several others.

In conclusion, Antibody-mediated Rejection Market to be positively impacted owing to the factors such as emerging therapies, development of personalized therapy, targeting of novel pathways, increased rate of organ donation, and development of gene therapy. Nevertheless, there are impediments like challenges in designing clinical trials, high clinical burden, and the need for evidence-based treatment guidelines, which will hamper the growth of the Antibody-mediated Rejection Market.

Scope of the Antibody-mediated Rejection Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). AMR Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Antibody-mediated Rejection Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Antibody-mediated Rejection: CSL Behring, Hansa Biopharma, Viela Bio , Janssen Biotech, and several others.

CSL Behring, Hansa Biopharma, , Janssen Biotech, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

