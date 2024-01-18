Anti-Theft Systems Market to Reach $116.2 Billion by 2032 at 12.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in`crime rates and security concerns and advancements in technology are boosting the growth of the global anti-theft systems market. In addition, regulatory requirements and insurance incentives positively impact the growth of the anti-theft systems market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Theft Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product Type (Biometric Capture Devices, Remote Keyless Entry, Alarm, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Government, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the anti-theft systems market was valued at $36.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $116.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rising crime rates, security concerns, and advancements in technology boost the growth of the global anti-theft systems market. In addition, the regulatory requirements and insurance incentives positively impact the growth of the anti-theft systems market. However, cost implications and affordability privacy concerns, and ethical considerations hamper the anti-theft systems market growth. On the contrary, the integration of artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the anti-theft systems market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4059

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $36.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $116.2 Billion CAGR 12.5 % No. of Pages in Report 432 Segments covered Component, Product Type, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rising crime rates and security concerns Advancements in technology. Regulatory requirements and insurance incentives. Opportunities Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Restraints Cost implications and affordability Privacy concerns and ethical considerations

Buy this Complete Report (432 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-theft-system-market/purchase-options

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global anti-theft systems market revenue, owing to increase in demand for integrated and comprehensive security solutions. However, the software segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies within security software enables predictive analytics, pattern recognition, and anomaly detection.

The alarm segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By product type, the biometric capture devices segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global anti-theft systems market revenue, owing to its reliability and accuracy in identifying individuals through unique biological traits like fingerprints or facial recognition. These devices offer a robust layer of security, gaining popularity across various sectors due to their effectiveness in preventing unauthorized access or theft. However, the alarm segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its versatility and advancements in technology. Modern alarm systems integrate with smart devices, offering remote monitoring and instant alerts, making them increasingly attractive to consumers seeking easy-to-use yet comprehensive security solutions. As technology evolves, alarms become more sophisticated, driving their rapid growth in the market.

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-theft systems market revenue, owing to rise in instances of vehicle theft globally, which have heightened the demand for more advanced and integrated anti-theft solutions in automobiles. However, the consumer electronics segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032, due to the rise in demand for high-end electronic devices and increase in reliance on smartphones and laptops for personal and professional use amplifying the need for robust anti-theft measures.

Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global anti-theft systems market revenue, due to high awareness and a strong focus on security. The region invests significantly in advanced technologies and has stringent regulations, compelling businesses and individuals to adopt robust anti-theft systems. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to expanding urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rise in wareness of security needs. As businesses and urban areas grow, so does the need for reliable security measures, driving the demand for anti-theft systems in this region. The market in Asia-Pacific benefits from technological advancements becoming more accessible and affordable, leading to surge in adoption rates during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4059

Leading Market Players: -

ADT

ASSA ABLOY

CP Plus Corporation

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

GALLAGHER GROUP LIMITED

Godrej

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Securitas AB

Tyco Security Products

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global anti-theft systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg