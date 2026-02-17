Anti-Money Laundering Software Market to Reach USD 19 Billion by 2033, at 16.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The global anti-money laundering software market is experiencing growth due to increase in online payment modes in bank transactions, surge in adoption of internet solutions, and rise in strict regulations and compliance with anti-money laundering.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "AML Software Market by Component (Software and Service), Product Type (KYC/CDD and Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Case Management and Reporting), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End-User (Banks and Financial Institutes, Insurance, and Gaming and Gambling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". The anti-money laundering software market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 19 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of online payment methods in banking transactions and the increasing adoption of internet-based solutions are key factors expected to drive the expansion of the AML software market in the coming years. Additionally, the implementation of stricter regulations and stronger compliance requirements related to anti-money laundering is further propelling global market growth. However, high initial investment costs and ongoing expenses may restrain market expansion. A lack of consumer awareness and limited understanding of AML technologies can also discourage businesses from adopting these solutions.

On the other hand, the rising integration of advanced technologies presents significant growth opportunities for the AML software market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of analytics solutions is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for global market expansion during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

Rise in Adoption of Anti-money Laundering Software among Financial Institutions

On the basis of component, the software segment dominated the anti-money laundering software industry in 2023 owing to rise in adoption among financial institutions seeking to comply with increasingly stringent regulatory requirements for combating money laundering and financial crimes. Organizations are investing in AML software solutions to automate detection, enhance monitoring capabilities, and ensure adherence to evolving compliance mandates. However, the services segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period to rising demand for specialized professional services, including implementation support, system customization, integration with existing infrastructure, and comprehensive training programs. As regulatory landscapes become more complex and organizations require AML solutions tailored to their specific operational and compliance needs, they are increasingly relying on expert services to maximize the effectiveness of their AML frameworks. Additionally, ongoing maintenance, consulting, and managed services are becoming critical for organizations to adapt their AML systems to new regulations and emerging financial crime typologies.

The customer identity management segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the customer identity management segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to increase in detection of suspicious activities in multiple transactions made by customers. However, the transaction monitoring segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to rise in financial crimes, which has led to a growing need for organizations to deploy AML transaction monitoring solutions for the detection of suspicious activity.

What Role Do Digital Technologies Play in Improving Products and Services?

Digital technologies play a transformative role in improving products and services by enhancing efficiency, personalization, innovation, and customer experience. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation enable organizations to design smarter, faster, and more reliable solutions.

One of the most significant contributions of digital technologies is data-driven decision-making. By collecting and analyzing customer data, businesses can understand preferences, predict behavior, and tailor products or services to meet specific needs. This leads to higher customer satisfaction and stronger brand loyalty.

Digital tools also streamline operations and reduce costs. Automation and cloud-based systems improve workflow efficiency, minimize human error, and enable real-time collaboration across teams and locations. As a result, companies can deliver products and services more quickly and consistently.

Moreover, digital technologies foster innovation. Organizations can rapidly prototype, test, and refine new offerings using digital platforms, accelerating time-to-market. IoT-enabled devices enhance product functionality through connectivity and real-time monitoring, while AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants improve service responsiveness.

Finally, digital transformation enhances accessibility and scalability. Online platforms and mobile applications allow businesses to reach global markets and serve customers anytime, anywhere. Overall, digital technologies are essential drivers of product enhancement, operational excellence, and competitive advantage in today's digital economy.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, North America witnessed the highest growth in 2023 owing to advancements in technology, rise in investments in various industries, and increase in demand for innovative solutions across various sectors. The region's robust infrastructure, coupled with favorable government initiatives and the presence of key market players, contributed to this significant growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in internet penetration, and increase in popularity of online tools and anti-money laundering software events in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan.

Key Players

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Ascent Technology Consulting

Eastnets Holding Ltd.

FICO

NICE Actimize

Moody Corporation

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Verafin Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the anti-money laundering software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Pinsent Masons partnered with Xapien to launch the first large language model AI tool for AML compliance in the world.

In August 2024, ComplianceWorks launched IntelliScreen, an advanced AI-driven solution designed to enhance transaction monitoring and risk scoring.

In April 2024, Oracle introduced its Financial Services Compliance Agent, which is an AI-powered cloud application designed to help banks reduce AML risks Skyquestt through scenario testing and transaction monitoring optimization.

In June 2023, Google Cloud launched Anti Money Laundering AI (AML AI), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered product designed to help global financial institutions more effectively and efficiently detect money laundering.

