Anti-microbial and Stain-free Design of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) to Inundate Market Growth, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The advancement in technology in every sector, especially healthcare and personal care industry is foreseen to boost the growth in global period panties market. The period panties market is estimated to be highly fragmented owing to emergence of several key player across the globe. Moreover, the competition is likely to intensify due to advent of new regional players in future. Some of the leading firms operating in the global period panties market are THINX Inc., Clovia, Knixwear, Lunapads International, and Modibodi.

The firms are consistently indulging and investing into research and development activities to improve their existing product and come up with more innovative solutions to hold up blood flow in case of heavy periods. They are also making efforts to come up with the products to satisfy consumer demands. Firms are experimenting with the different fabrics and soaking materials to provide more comfort to the consumers and gain an edge over their competitors as well.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global period panties market is likely to surpass a whooping CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the market was valued around US$ 67.2 mn, which is estimated to reach around worth of US$ 279.3 Mn by the end of forecast period, in term of revenues.

Depending on the size, the global period panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is classified mainly as medium, large, and small. Among these, the medium segment led the global period panties market in 2017 with the highest share. The segment is still expected to sustain its lead, owing to increasing obesity in women. Obesity is alarmingly shooting up in people, especially women since past two decades leading to several health concerns related to it.

The North America period panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is stimulated by preference for comfort in comparison with pads or tampons, being the major factor behind the regional market development. Besides, high absorption properties of the materials used in manufacturing of these panties along with their anti-fungal nature and stain-free designs are some of the other key aspects contributing towards growth in global period panties market. Even though Europe and North America regions have been leading the global period panties market; demand in developing regions for example Asia Pacific is also anticipated to rise in the span of coming years.

Rising Awareness about Healthy Lifestyle Electrifies Demand in Market

Consumers are getting more and more occupied with their busy lifestyles. With this, they also look for the least messy and the best way to reduce the discomfort caused during periods. This is propelling the growth in global period panties market. Moreover, upsurge in demand for the brands such as Panteez, which are known to reduce period bloating and cramps is another factor contributing in market growth. Besides, consumers tend to prefer comfortable wearable during those days, which calls for rising demand in period panties market.

High Cost of Products to Hamper Market Growth

However, since the product is comparatively new in the market and not everyone knows about it, the cost can be a major threat to the market's growth on global scale. Furthermore, these products witness a threat from other alternatives such as menstrual cups, which are known for better results; however, depends on the consumer's preference as well.

Nevertheless, increasing opportunities of expansion in rural areas of developing economies, and popularity of anti-microbial brands are some of the key trends expected to overcome the challenges faced by the global period panties market.

This analysis is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled, "Period Panties Market (Type - Reusable, Disposable; Style - Boy Shorts, Bikini, Briefs, Hipster, Others (Thongs, Shorts etc.); Size - Small, Medium, Large; Distribution Channel - Online, offline (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Retail Stores)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026."

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market is segmented as below:

Type

Reusable

Disposable

Style

Boy Shorts

Bikini

Briefs

Hipster

Others (Thongs, Shorts etc.)

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets



Drug Stores



Convenience Stores



Retail Stores

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

