Anti-fog Lidding Film Market to Reach $1.3 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for packaged food in various countries such as U.S. Germany, and China, growth in the food and beverage sector, and benefits offered by anti-fog lidding films such as clear visibility, good tensile strength, good resistance to survive transport damages, excellent heat resistance, and UV & temperature stability act as growth propellers for the global anti-fog lidding film market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-fog Lidding Film Market by Material (Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Others), by End-user industry (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Dairy Products, Fresh Produce, Others), by Sealing type (Peelable Films, Resealable Films): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global anti-fog lidding film industry generated $675.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

Spike in demand for packaged food in various countries such as the U.S., Germany, and China, growth in the food and beverage sector, and benefits offered by anti-fog lidding films such as clear visibility, good tensile strength, excellent heat resistance, good resistance to survive transport damages, and UV & temperature stability drive the growth of the global anti-fog lidding film market. However, high investment costs of anti-fog lidding films hampers the market growth. On the other hand, increase in research and development (R&D) activities in the market and rise in advancement in the packaging techniques are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led various manufacturers in the anti-fog lidding film market to stop their business in countries such as China , the U.S., and India . This negatively impacted the sales of anti-fog lidding film companies.

, the U.S., and . This negatively impacted the sales of anti-fog lidding film companies. Further, the lack of manpower and availability of raw materials for anti-fog lidding films affected the growth of the market.

Nonetheless, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for the coronavirus disease are leading to positive outcomes. The market is slowly gaining traction and is expected to see robust growth in future.

The polyethylene (PE) segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on material, the polyethylene (PE) segment grabbed nearly one-third of the global anti-fog lidding film market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in demand for packaged food in various countries. However, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rise in demand for packaged & processed food in various countries, and the growing demand for PET materials for efficient and environment friendly packaging alternatives.

The fresh produce segment to lead the trail during the forecast period

Based on end-user industry, the fresh produce segment accounted for nearly half of the global anti-fog lidding film market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for home delivery of high-moisture food items. However, the dairy products segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in demand for packaged foods in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and others.

The peelable films segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on sealing type, the peelable films segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for over three-fifths of the global anti-fog lidding film market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to several benefits offered by these films such as high strength, gas permeability, and low cost. However, the resealable films segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to the growth in the food & beverage sector.

Europe to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Europe accounted for the largest market share of nearly two-fifths of the global anti-fog lidding film market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to a surge in demand for food & beverage in the region. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing trend of regular promotions through packaging in order to attract a larger consumer base in the region.

Leading Market Players

American Packaging Corporation

Bemis Company Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Coveris Holdings SA

Effegidi International Spa

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Flexopack SA.

Mondi Group Plc

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd.

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

Rockwell Solutions Limited

RPC bpi group

Sealed Air Corporation

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global anti-fog lidding film market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

