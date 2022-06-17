Anti Drone Market to Grow USD 5098.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Anti Drone market is segmented By Type (Detection System Detection and Disruption), By Application (Military and Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Business & Industrial Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Anti Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 1323.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 5098.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.2% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Anti-Drone Market

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial and recreational users have increased dramatically over the world. As a result, incidences of public safety infractions and important government infrastructure have increased dramatically. The finding and identification of these drones have played a significant role in preserving security, resulting in an increase in the anti-drone market.

Furthermore, issues such as the growing usage of drones for terrorism and unlawful activities around the world, as well as an increase in unidentified drone security breaches are driving the anti drone market growth.

Get Your Sample Today:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-9C8004/Global_Anti_Drone_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ANTI DRONE MARKET

The increasing use of anti drones in military and defense applications is expected to drive the anti drone market growth. Drones are increasingly being used for espionage, attacking with armed drones, and even smuggling. This has required the use of anti-drone technologies by military and defense industries throughout the world. The anti-drone market is predicted to increase as a result of this issue. Detection systems and disruption units are two types of anti-drone systems utilized by the military. The detection system is used for detecting, classifying, identifying, locating, and alerting. The detection and disruption units, on the other hand, are employed to physically destroy the drone, neutralize it, or take control of it.

The anti-drone market is predicted to increase in response to the rising demand for drone detection at airports. Drones, according to aviation experts, pose a significant threat. When a drone collides with an airplane or a terror group utilizes armed drones, the resultant catastrophic damage poses a clear security danger to airports. At the same time, the risk of a drone incident is rising due to an all-time high in the number of remote-controlled drones for private use, including video-equipped aerial vehicles. Airports are prone to future costly interruptions, safety accidents, and potential security breaches without a clear protocol or adequate technology in place. To detect such UAVs, an anti-drone system can be employed at the airport.

The rapid rise in the availability and sophistication of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) poses a serious issue, as their capabilities advance faster than the ability to assess and mitigate the threat posed by malevolent small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. As a result, a number of governments are investing in homeland security to protect against Unmanned Aerial Vehicle strikes. The anti-drone market is predicted to increase as a result of this issue. For example, the United States' Science and Technology Directorate's (S&T) program evaluates Counter UAV technologies in both lab and real-world operational environments and assists DHS Components in developing and refining requirements, completing the Congressionally-mandated 6 UAV 124n process to test and evaluate prototype C-UAV capabilities at a covered asset or mission, and executing limited-duration C-UAV technology pilots at DHS Component locations.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-9C8004/global-anti-drone

ANTI DRONE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the detection and disruption segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for opposing, identifying, and disrupting drones. It's commonly employed in military, defense, and homeland security applications.

Based on Type, the military and defense segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. . This is due to the pressing need for adaptable anti-drone systems to combat UAV-based terrorism, smuggling, surveillance, and border protection

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region during the forecast period. This is due to rising cases of security breaches, terrorist attacks, and privacy concerns.

Inquire for Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-9C8004/Global_Anti_Drone_Market

ANTI DRONE MARKET SEGMENTATIONS

Anti-Drone Market Segment By Type

Detection System

Detection and Disruption

Anti-Drone Market Segment By Application

Military and Defense

Commercial

Homeland Security

Major Players

The Boeing Company

Airbus Group SE

SAAB AB

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Selex Es S. P. A.

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Droneshield

Raytheon Company.

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-9C8004/Global_Anti_Drone_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-9C8004&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Perimeter Security market size is estimated to be worth USD 124860 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 186330 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the review period.

- The global Counter UAV market size is projected to reach USD 3948.6 Million by 2028, from USD 736 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global Security as a Service (SECaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 15610 million by 2028, from USD 3615.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.7% during 2022-2028.

- The global Network Cameras and Video Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 18430 Million by 2027, from USD 4579.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global video surveillance market size was valued at USD 42.94 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 144.85 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size is estimated to be worth USD 32350 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 72320 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.4%.

- The global Military Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 11770 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 17270 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6%.

- The global Physical Security market size is projected to reach USD 102470 million by 2028, from USD 74850 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 6248.8 million by 2028, from USD 2661.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Drone Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 2931.6 million by 2028, from USD 1070.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2028.

- In 2020, the global Security & Surveillance market size was USD 14900 million and it is expected to reach USD 26420 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global Drone Sensor market size is estimated to be worth USD 410.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1184.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.3% during the review period.

- In 2020, the global Surveillance market size was USD 34790 Million and it is expected to reach USD 67670 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance(C4ISR) market size is projected to reach USD 104550 million by 2028, from USD 87810 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Drone Package Delivery market size will be USD 241.53 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3694.38 Million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 57.55% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- Global C4ISR Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Military Command and Control System Market Research Report 2022

- Global Cyber Security for Space and Defense Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Defense Cyber Security Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Home Security Solutions Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Drone Accessories Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on Anti Drone Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports