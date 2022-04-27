Anti-drone Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2030, Notes TMR Study

Commercialization of drones and UAVs in various industrial sectors translate into enormous revenue potential in anti-drone market; growing number of aerospace and defense manufacturers keenly expanding capabilities of counter-drone systems underpins vast prospects

North America and Europe at forefront of investments on rogue drone defense, catalyzing uptake of advanced anti-drone technologies especially by government agencies

ALBANY, N.Y., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid commercialization of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for use in government sector, defense and military applications, and host of industries have directly translated into revenue opportunities in the anti-drone market. A number of start-ups and state-owned contractors in the aerospace industry are tapping into the emerging revenue streams in the market, find the analysts in an in-depth business intelligence study. The authors of the TMR study project the global valuation of anti-drone market to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2030.

Rise in number of UAVs used in warfare and surveillance has led to risk of threats to militaries around the world. Thus, they are demanding counter-drone technologies with advanced detection, tracking, and neutralizing capabilities, which has expanded the horizon for product innovation in the anti-drone market.

Developed regions of the world are witnessing remarkable R&D in counter-unmanned aircraft systems, leading to the introduction of new jamming and drone identification & tracking technologies by service providers.

Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11060

Key Findings of Anti-drone Market Study

Growing Threats of Drone Attacks Bolster Demand by Militaries Worldwide: Widespread uptake of anti-drone systems for military and defense applications has generated sizable revenues to manufacturers in the anti-drone market. This can be attributed to growing use of drones in modern warfare. The illegal use of sophisticated UAVs with the objective for disrupting national security has increased in several countries. This has spurred the adoption in the government sector, finds the TMR study on the anti-drone market.

Widespread uptake of anti-drone systems for military and defense applications has generated sizable revenues to manufacturers in the anti-drone market. This can be attributed to growing use of drones in modern warfare. The illegal use of sophisticated UAVs with the objective for disrupting national security has increased in several countries. This has spurred the adoption in the government sector, finds the TMR study on the anti-drone market. Rise in Commercial Drones Present Incredible Avenues for Anti-drone Manufacturers: Over the years, drones have become increasingly inexpensive to deploy, attracting industrial applications such as for buildings and power stations. This is expected to spur demand for anti-drones for businesses in the consumer goods, transportation, and agriculture sector. The range of counter drone services has grown to tap into the lucrative avenues, thus bolstering the prospects of the anti-drone market.

Over the years, drones have become increasingly inexpensive to deploy, attracting industrial applications such as for buildings and power stations. This is expected to spur demand for anti-drones for businesses in the consumer goods, transportation, and agriculture sector. The range of counter drone services has grown to tap into the lucrative avenues, thus bolstering the prospects of the anti-drone market. Constant Pace of Technological Advancements Catalyzes Innovation: The constantly evolving drone threat technologies is expanding the horizon for new products in the anti-drone market. Of note, advancements in sensor architecture notably threat-agnostic drone sensor have been offering manufacturers new customer propositions to target. Manufacturers and service providers are leaning on adopting new technologies that can improve the accuracy and range of detection, and those that offer better ways to neutralize the threats.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11060

Anti-drone Market: Key Drivers

The growing threats of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) particularly due to rise in their illegal deployment have shaped commercial interest in counter-drone systems. Thus, strides made in the UAV industry have increasingly influenced the evolutionary dynamics of the anti-drone market.

Rise in use of drones for non-military installations is another driver of the ant-drone market, found analysts for this TMR report

Anti-drone Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America and Europe have emerged as regions with hotbed of opportunities in the global anti-drone market. Presence of several prominent players in these regions have spurred R&D in counter-drone technologies, thus strengthening the revenue streams.

and have emerged as regions with hotbed of opportunities in the global anti-drone market. Presence of several prominent players in these regions have spurred R&D in counter-drone technologies, thus strengthening the revenue streams. The U.S. has contributed a major share of the North America anti-drone market in 2020. Massive sales of technologically advanced products in the country to meet the requirements of customers in the government sector have propelled revenue generation. Rise in adoption of drones and UAVs has also created massive profitable avenues in recent years.

anti-drone market in 2020. Massive sales of technologically advanced products in the country to meet the requirements of customers in the government sector have propelled revenue generation. Rise in adoption of drones and UAVs has also created massive profitable avenues in recent years. In Europe , the U.K., Germany , France , Spain , and Italy are lucrative markets.

Get Covid19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=11060

Anti-drone Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the anti-drone market are Raytheon Co., SRC, Inc., SAAB A.B., Raytheon Co., Liteye Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Enterprise Control Systems, DroneShield, DeTect, Inc., Dedrone, and Com Boeing Co.

Global Anti-drone Market: Segmentation

Anti-drone Market, by Product Type

Detection System

Neutralizing System

Anti-drone Market, by Platform Type

Ground-based

Handheld

UAV-based

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11060

Anti-drone Market, by End-use Industry

Government

Military

Airfields

Buildings

Power Stations

Fuel Storage

Others

Anti-drone Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Drone sensor Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drone-sensor-market.html

- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drone-sensor-market.html Counter Drone System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/counter-drone-system-market.html

- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/counter-drone-system-market.html Target Drone Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/target-drones-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/antidrone-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research