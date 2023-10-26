Anti-Drone Market size worth $ 7.59 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 38.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Anti-Drone Market Size By Defense Type, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-Drone Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 0.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.59 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Anti-Drone Market Surges Amidst Escalating Security Threats

The global anti-drone market is experiencing a remarkable surge in growth due to the alarming rise in incidents involving unauthorized drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These rogue drones are being utilized for nefarious activities including deploying explosives, smuggling contraband, and gathering intelligence on sensitive assets. The proliferation of low-cost UAVs has exacerbated these illicit incidents, necessitating the deployment of cutting-edge anti-drone systems. These advanced technologies are crucial in detecting and intercepting rogue drones, ensuring the safety of vital areas such as airports, critical infrastructure, stadiums, military installations, and battlefield sites.

Key Market Drivers

The Anti-Drone Market's expansion is driven by the surge in global terrorism and the increase in security breaches perpetrated by unauthorized UAVs. Additionally, the growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles, facilitated by reduced costs, has spurred market growth. Public safety departments and commercial establishments are proactively deploying anti-drone systems to address their security needs. Moreover, continuous research and development efforts by key market players are leading to the creation of advanced solutions capable of countering threats from multiple aircraft systems, further enhancing market growth.

Challenges Faced by the Market

Despite the positive momentum, the extensive use of advanced technologies in anti-drone systems poses a challenge for medium-sized players, hindering their entry into the market. This limitation impacts the market's potential for growth and innovation.

Regional Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the global Anti-Drone Market, primarily due to significant government expenditure aimed at enhancing aerospace and defense infrastructure. This strategic investment underscores the region's commitment to bolstering security measures against unauthorized UAV threats.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the global anti-drone market include industry leaders such as SRC, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Leonardo S.p.a, Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Drone Shield Ltd., Liteye Systems, Inc., among others. Their expertise and innovative solutions play a pivotal role in fortifying global security against drone-related threats.

This analysis highlights the escalating demand for anti-drone systems amidst the growing security threats posed by unauthorized UAVs. As governments and commercial entities continue to invest in advanced technologies, the global anti-drone market is anticipated to witness significant expansion, offering unparalleled solutions to mitigate security risks.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Anti-Drone Market into Defense Type, End-User, And Geography.

Anti-Drone Market, by Defense Type Detection & Disruption Systems Detection Systems

Anti-Drone Market, by End-User Military & Defense Commercial Government Others

Anti-Drone Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



