Anti-Caking Agents Market to Reach $2.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Caking Agents Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), by Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Others), by Application (Dairy, Bakery, Seasonings and Condiments, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global anti-caking agents industry was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Disruptions in the supply chain during the Covid-19 pandemic affected the food & beverage industry, which in turn had a sheer negative impact on the anti-caking agents market.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The natural segment to maintain the lion's share-

By source, the natural segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global anti-caking agents market. Natural anti-caking agents increase product quality, reduce maintenance and downtime brought on by machine jams, and turn down the price of scrap. Both businesses and customers profit from this. These factors propel the segment growth. The synthetic segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic anti-caking agents is anticipated to remain high because they are simple to produce in large quantities and do not provide producers with a more affordable alternative for a variety of uses.

The calcium compounds segment to dominate by 2031-

By type, the calcium compounds segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global anti-caking agents market. This is because calcium compounds prevent dry foods from sticking to one another, preserving the products' dryness and free-flowing qualities. The sodium compounds segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the shelf life of foods and cosmetics is extended by sodium compounds, which also preserve the freshness of dried fruit and vegetable products.

The dairy segment to retain its dominance-

By application, the dairy segment contributed to the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global anti-caking agents market. This is due to the fact that protein, calcium, and vitamin B are nutrients found in dairy products that help with bone and tooth development and maintenance, muscle repair and regeneration, and nervous system health in general. The bakery segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because without anti-caking chemicals, ingredients for baked goods like cookies (sugar, flour, and baking powder) would eventually solidify as blocks of chalk

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global anti-caking agents market. The same region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. In order to satisfy consumer demand and increase overall production, European businesses are investing in their infrastructure. In light of all these influences, the market for bakery ingredients in this province is expanding with a full sway.

Key players in the industry-

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Brenntag AG ( Germany )

) Univar Solutions Inc. (US)

Cabot Corporation (US)

Agropur Ingredients (US)

Evonik Industries AG (US)

Kao Corp.

IMAC Inc.

Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Huber Engineered Material

The report analyzes these key players in the global anti-caking agents market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

