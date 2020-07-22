Anti-ageing Products to See Surge in Demand, Drive Cosmetics Ingredients Market Forward: Transparency Market Research

The market is set to grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate of 5.6% over the forecast period

Increasing focus on improvement in textural properties of cosmetics ingredients and on improvement in production techniques is set to drive market forward

Personalization and product innovation will gain prominence in the market

ALBANY, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the period of 2020 to 2030, the market for cosmetics ingredients would grow steadily at a rate of 5.6%. A number of varied trends and drivers are contributing positively to this growth, taking the global cosmetics ingredient market worth up to USD 51.6 billion by the end of the stated period. Here, it is significant to mention the market valuation in 2020 stood at USD 30 billion.

Transparency Market Research makes crucial observation, "Anti-ageing products are witnessing a steep and upward facing demand curve in the market, contributing significantly to overall growth. The reason for the same is a rapidly ageing population, which is increasingly conscious of skin care and overall appearance."

Key Findings of Global Cosmetics Ingredient Market Study:

Demand for color cosmetic products is anticipated to be high over the forecast period, contributing notably to overall market growth

Popularity of herbal cosmetics is growing rapidly as perception of minimal side-effects of use of natural products and associated health benefits catches-on

Over the forecast period, skin care is set to account for a sizeable share of global cosmetics ingredient market

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Cosmetics Ingredient Market:

Numerous drivers and trends are set to propel the market on a high growth trajectory. A glimpse into some of the prominent ones is provided below:

Population across the world is ageing and this is leading to demand for effective skin-care, particularly for anti-ageing products

By 2050, the age group of 60 and over will witness 2 billion people marking it; age group of 65 and over will witness one in every six people across the world occupying it

Increase in disposable income will allow people to afford premium products

Social media influence in creating a much higher and quite hard-to-achieve beauty standard is substantial and this driving demand for cosmetics ingredients

Regional Analysis of Global Cosmetics Ingredient Market:

North America would follow Europe in terms of claim to market share over the forecast period

would follow in terms of claim to market share over the forecast period Currently, Americas and Europe hold about 28.2% and about 33.8% of total market share, respectively

hold about 28.2% and about 33.8% of total market share, respectively High disposable income is a notable growth factor in the regional markets of Europe and Americas

Competitive Landscape of Global Cosmetics Ingredient Market:

Global Cosmetics Ingredient Market has a decent number of prominent players marking the vendor landscape. Some of the top ones, profiled by Transparency Market Research, include BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc, Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Actives International LLC., INOLEX Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Kolmar BNH Co Ltd, COBIOSA, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Novacap Group (SEQENS), and Kao Corporation, among others.

It is pertinent to note here that in order to claim a higher market share, players deploy varied growth strategies. Prominent among the list of these measures are new product launches and growing focus on innovation and personalization. Marketing also holds a key place in strategy. It is therefore not uncommon to see brand promotional activities doing the rounds. Celebrity endorsements are also critical in endeavors to stay ahead of the competition.

Global Cosmetics Ingredient Market Segmentation

Cosmetics Ingredient Market by Ingredient Type

Synthetic Chemical Ingredients

Alcohol



Glycerol/Glycerine



Mineral Oils



Triethanolamine (TEA)/Diethanolamine (DEA)



Synthetic Colours



Methyl, Propyl, Butyl, Ethyl Paraben



Sodium Lauretha Sulphate

Natural/Herbal Ingredients

Vegetable Fatty Acids



Animal Fats



Essential Oils



Natural Colours



Waxes

Speciality Ingredients

Bioactives



Emollients



Surfactant

Anionic

Non-anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Conditioning Polymer



Rheology Control Agent



UV-absorber



Emulsifiers

Antimicrobial

Cosmetics Ingredient Market by End Use

Fragrance

Hair Care

Hair Removal



Hair Conditioning & Shampoos



Hair Color

Skin Care

Anti-ageing



Acne Preparations



Moisturizers



Skin Whitening Cream



UV-protection



Others

Make-up

Foundation



Lipsticks & Lip guards

Oral Care

Eye Care

Cosmetics Ingredient Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Chile

Peru



Argentina



Rest of LATAM

Europe

Russia



Poland



U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Belgium



Netherlands



Luxemburg



Norway



Sweden



Denmark



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific

China



India



Malaysia



Indonesia



Australia



New Zealand



Japan



Thailand



Singapore



Rest of Asia Pacific

