Anti-Ageing Drugs Market to Amass Notable Gains by 2029 Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The body undergoes numerous changes as people age. They eventually start showing signs of ageing and become susceptible to numerous diseases. With rapid improvements in the medical sciences vertical, various drugs are being developed with an aim to alleviate age related disorders and promote quality of life in the elderly individuals. Some of these drugs can aid in maintaining a youthful physical appearance among the aging populace while some can boost their immune system and reduce the occurrence of numerous ailments.

The business intelligence report on Anti-Ageing Drugs Market by Brandessence Market Research elucidates the top factors influencing the expansion trajectory of this industry vertical. It sheds light on the growth drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities pertaining to this business vertical. The top segments and regions present in this market are thoroughly scrutinized in this report. Country-wise breakdowns of each region is also included in the study to help businesses get an in-depth understanding about the market performance in each region. The key players operating in this industry are also evaluated based on their financial position, brand positioning, offerings, and strategies, among others.

Key Takeaways

Rise in the geriatric population base coupled with the growing prevalence of age-related disorders are aiding industry expansion.

By type, the injectable segment is reckoned to amass notable gains since they allow faster and targeted delivery of anti-ageing drugs.

MEA is projected to capture a substantial market share due to the rising elderly populace and increasing efforts of the masses to remain youthful for a long time.

Anti-Ageing Drugs Market is anticipated to generate significant returns over the stipulated timeline of 2022-2029.

Elaborating the Key Trends and Dynamics of Anti-Ageing Drugs Market

Rise in the geriatric population base coupled with the growing prevalence of age-related chronic and lifestyle-based disorders are the primary factors augmenting the outlook of this business sphere. Besides, ever-changing wellness and beauty standards worldwide along with the rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper. Moreover, surging R&D activities in the field, the booming pharmaceutical sector, and rising per capita income levels of the masses are creating an upward trend in this industry.

Major Growth Drivers

Rise in geriatric population base- The world population is aging at a rapid pace. This has pushed medical research organizations to develop drugs and other entities that can prolong the quality of life in the elderly population. Governments and health related organizations are making extensive investments to boost up the R&D process in this vertical. This in turn is stimulating industry outlook.

Demand for personalized medicine- It is worth noting that there is not specific timeline for people to start showing signs of ageing. Some people might undergo physical and physiological changes at the age of 30 whereas some may remain youthful even after reaching their 50s. Hence, everyone has different needs which in turn creates a need for tailored drugs as per the physiological requirement of each individual. These factors together are positively swaying the dynamics of this marketplace.

Challenges

Cost- Anti-ageing drugs can be quite expensive in nature since they involve robust R&D activities, advanced technologies, and complexed manufacturing. People coming from economically weaker sections can barely afford these drugs. Some underdeveloped and developing nations are still deprived of essential healthcare entities. Therefore, anti-ageing drugs are way beyond their reach. These economic constraints are hindering the remuneration scope of this industry.

Competitive Landscape of Anti-Ageing Drugs Market

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of this business sphere are Galderma, Sanofi, Allergan, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, MMJ PhytoTech, Revitacare, Merz Pharma, SciVision Biotech, Canbex Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Nu Skin, L'ORÉAL, Elysium Health Inc., and BIOTIME INC.

Segmental Assessment

By type, the injectable segment is reckoned to amass notable gains over 2022-2029 since they allow faster and targeted delivery of anti-ageing drugs.

Based on application, the age-related disorders segment is slated to generate significant revenue over the stipulated timeframe. This is attributable to the susceptibility of aged individuals to a wide range of chronic and lifestyle-based individuals.

Geographical Analysis and Landscape

Middle East & Africa Anti-Ageing Drugs Market

The industry in MEA is projected to capture a substantial market share over 2022-2029. This is ascribed to the rising elderly populace, increasing efforts of the masses to remain youthful for a long time, and rapid transformations in the medical science vertical. Apart from that, the growing cognizance about the benefits of anti-ageing drugs and the onset of ageing signs at an early age due to certain external factors are bolstering the growth of this regional market.

Europe

Europe is anticipated to amplify with a high CAGR over the forecast period. This is credited to the growing R&D activities, presence of prominent players, and booming pharmaceutical sector. Besides, changing beauty standards, surging prevalence of age-related disorders, and the increased number of senior citizens in the region are adding traction to the industry development.

Opportunities in this Industry

Changing beauty standards- With rapid urbanization and modernization, the beauty or appearance standards have evolved dramatically. People want to maintain youthful appearance and are willing to take any sort of medical help for that. The individuals associated with fashion, beauty, entertainment, and sports industries are highly concerned about their appearance and health and therefore are the largest consumers of anti-ageing components. This in turn is paving the way for this marketplace to grow exponentially.

Major Developments in Anti-Ageing Drugs Market

Acquisitions

In 2020, Mylan, a global pharmaceutical company, announced the acquisition of Revance Therapeutics, a biotechnology company specializing in neuromodulator products.

In 2021, private equity firm Cinven announced the acquisition of Merz Pharma's aesthetics products division.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants: The threat of new entrants in the anti-aging drugs market is relatively low. Developing and bringing a new drug to market involves significant research and development costs, regulatory hurdles, and intellectual property challenges. Established pharmaceutical companies often hold patents and have expertise in the field, making it difficult for new entrants to compete effectively.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: In the anti-aging drugs market, suppliers typically include raw material providers, contract manufacturers, and research organizations. The bargaining power of suppliers is moderate. Pharmaceutical companies rely on a range of suppliers, but they can switch suppliers if necessary. However, suppliers with unique or proprietary ingredients or technologies may have higher bargaining power.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: The bargaining power of buyers in the anti-aging drugs market is relatively high. Buyers, such as healthcare providers and consumers, have access to various drug options and can choose among different brands and formulations. They can exert pressure on pricing, demand quality assurance, and seek alternative treatments or products if unsatisfied. This can drive competition among drug manufacturers and limit their pricing power.

Threat of Substitutes: The threat of substitutes in the anti-aging drugs market is moderate. While there are alternative treatments, such as cosmetic procedures, lifestyle changes, and natural remedies, pharmaceutical drugs often offer specific benefits and targeted results that substitutes may not provide. However, the availability and increasing popularity of substitutes can impact the demand for anti-aging drugs.

Competitive Rivalry: The competitive rivalry within the anti-aging drugs market is high. Numerous pharmaceutical companies, both large and small, compete to develop and market anti-aging drugs. Competition is based on factors such as product efficacy, safety, pricing, brand reputation, and marketing efforts. Companies invest in research and development to create innovative formulations and differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

On Special Requirement Anti-Ageing Drugs Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Related Reports:

