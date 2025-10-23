ANTARES VISION GROUP TO SHOWCASE FULL-STACK TRACEABILITY SOLUTIONS AT THE 40th GS1 HEALTHCARE GLOBAL CONFERENCE

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Vision Group, the Italian multinational leader in traceability and quality inspection that ensures product safety and supply chain transparency through integrated data management, will participate as a sponsor at the 40th GS1 Healthcare Global Conference, taking place in Brussels, Belgium, from 4 to 6 November 2025. This milestone edition celebrates twenty years of GS1 Healthcare and brings together regulators, hospital executives, manufacturers, and technology innovators from around the world to explore how standards are shaping the future of digital health, supply chain transparency, and patient safety.

ANTARES VISION GROUP AT THE 40th GS1 HEALTHCARE GLOBAL CONFERENCE

As a trusted partner in digitalization, Antares Vision Group will present its vision and solutions for end-to-end traceability, spanning serialization, aggregation, supply chain compliance, and hospital-level medication management. The company's approach demonstrates how GS1 standards allow each product to maintain a unique digital identity throughout its lifecycle, enabling transparency, regulatory compliance, and actionable data at every step.

"The true value of traceability is realized when data is not only created but actively connected and used across the entire lifecycle. Our systems guarantee the perpetual availability of critical medicines and devices, while automatically preventing the use of expired or non-compliant products. Hospitals gain operational efficiency, reduce waste, and improve patient safety, while pharmaceutical companies achieve regulatory compliance, brand protection, and supply chain transparency," said Gianfranco Landolfi, General Manager Life Science & Cosmetics of Antares Vision Group.

At the core of Antares Vision's expertise lies the integration of full-stack solutions, from L1 to L5, that secure and connect the entire value chain: from product serialization at the factory, through global supply chain compliance, and all the way to the hospital and patient administration. Once products reach healthcare facilities, the Medication Management Platform takes over, combining software and hardware such as automated and robotic cabinets, smart carts, and IoT-enabled links to existing storage. Each movement is tracked in detail (from hospital to ward to cabinet to drawer and to the right position) and every dispensation is tied to the specific serialized unit via GS1 EPCIS events. This allows hospitals to maintain real-time inventory, prevent expired or incorrect products from reaching patients, and execute fast, precise recalls when necessary.

Antares Vision Group's participation at the GS1 Healthcare Global Conference demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation, interoperability, and sustainability. The event also highlights Antares Vision Group's pivotal role in shaping a safer, smarter, and more transparent healthcare ecosystem worldwide. For almost two decades, Antares Vision has implemented serialization and aggregation solutions across more than 170 production sites and over 1,100 packaging lines. This extensive experience demonstrates the tangible impact of end-to-end traceability in both hospital and industrial contexts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802812/Antares_Vision_Group.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770351/AntaresVision_Group_Logo.jpg