Antaisolar Showcases Latest Tracking and Distributed Mounting System at GENERA in Madrid, Spain

MADRID, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaisolar, the leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, showcased the latest tracking and distributed mounting systems at Spain's largest and most influential environmental energy exhibition, GENERA, held at the IFEMA Exhibition Center in Madrid from February 21st to 23rd.

Antaisolar Team at GENERA 2023

Antaisolar's flagship solar tracking system, TAI-Space, gained attention for its advanced design and multiple-drive technology. It has been certified by the CPP, a global authority, to withstand extreme wind conditions. TAI-Space features an innovative FOC brushless motor drive technology that has a lifespan of more than 30 years, with no need for maintenance during the entire life cycle of the solar power station. TAI-Space is compatible with large-size solar panels, and can adapt to more than six strings of large panels, effectively reducing system costs by up to 18%.

Since 2021, distributed generation has experienced explosive growth in the European market. Antaisolar has developed a full range of distributed mounting products that can be flexibly adapted to different materials and types of roofs, in response to this market trend. All of Antaisolar's distributed generation products have undergone multiple tests and international certifications, ensuring their stability, durability, and sustainability, making them ideal for various applications.

During the exhibition, Antaisolar's booth was crowded with visitors, and two presentations were given by Emmanuele Chiappori, Antaisolar's global technical director, and senior sales manager Sara Song, respectively. The presentations focused on Antaisolar's latest solar tracking technology and distributed products' unique advantages, respectively. Both presentations were well-received by the audience and generated significant interest and participation.

Antaisolar highly values Spain as one of the important international markets. In August 2022, Antaisolar established a global R&D center in Madrid, undertaking the strategic role of the company's technological innovation. Antaisolar continues to deepen its development and layout tailored to the growing needs of the European market, with a diverse product profile that can meet various application scenarios, dedicated to providing a strong backbone for Europe's energy transition. Holding the mission of Raise a Green World, Antaisolar is making strides on the road to achieving globalization, providing high-quality products and services to clients around the world.

Website: www.antaisolar.com

Email: sales@antaisolar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011376/Presentation_Emmanuele_Chiappori.jpg

SOURCE Antaisolar