Another Star-Studded Event in Hengqin Draws Global Attention

2025 Hengqin International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians Concluded Successfully

MACAU and ZHUHAI, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Hengqin International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians concluded with resounding success on September 21, 2025, at the Hengqin Culture & Art Complex, marking the end of a 13 day's journey with music. This year's competition attracted hundreds of young musicians from 23 countries and regions to register, with 75 candidates - the largest number in the history of the competition - competing on stage. Over the past decade, the International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians has grown into an eminent cultural emblem of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, stands as an internationally recognized youth music competition of the highest caliber, fostering communication between China and the world while opening new possibilities for the development of the music business.

Global young talents unite in Hengqin, sharing passion, music, and unforgettable moments. Together in harmony — celebrating talent, friendship, and music at the closing concert Experts and artists share insights on cross-border cultural development in Hengqin

The competition, judged by a distinguished panel of world-class artists and educators, focused on the violin this year, across three categories by age. While centered on the music by Mozart, the repertoire also included works by Bach, Paganini, among others, alongside a dedicated program of Chinese works. This balance of tradition and innovation not only tested technical skills but also challenged the candidates' artistic expression. In the end, 11 winners were selected across the three categories.

The Closing Concert brought together the Salzburg Chamber Soloists and four prize-winners, who delivered a vivid night combining Mozart classics with Chinese masterpieces, to great acclaim from the audience. Beyond the competition, a dozen cross-over events were held in Hengqin and Macao, attracting thousands of participants, strengthening both aesthetic education for the young people and regional cultural integration. As the curtain falls, anticipation already builds for the next Hengqin International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians, which will return every year to continue its mission.

