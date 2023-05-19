Another Hisense HD60 Ultrasound Installation at Vaal Radiology, South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a manufacturer and provider of high-performance electronics and medical devices, has recently installed the Hisense Ultrasound HD60 at Vaal Radiology, a medical imaging center in Vereeninging, South Africa. This color Doppler ultrasound system is ideal for various ultrasound applications including general abdominal, vascular, and small parts.

Hisense HD60 Ultrasound Installation at Vaal Radiology

"Hisense has established itself as a reliable brand globally through its R&D and clinical evaluations. The installation of the HD60 at Vaal Radiology is testament to the growing demand for Hisense's cutting-edge, high-resolution, ultrasound devices in South Africa," said Ronele Prince of Hisense.

Designed to provide clinicians with clearer, higher resolution imaging, the HD60 ultrasound system boasts advanced imaging algorithms and a GPU parallel architecture, which allow for faster processing of acoustic data and more precise imaging. Equipped with AI technology and comprehensive application packages, this system is the ideal tool for radiology ultrasound applications such as the abdomen, small parts, vascular, and more.

The Hisense Ultrasound HD60 is used in over 30 hospitals in China, facilitating over 50,000 diagnoses. In January 2022, Hisense received the SAHPRA license for the device in South Africa. In April 2022, Hisense secured its first order for a batch of Ultrasound HD60s in South Africa, marking a major milestone towards becoming a key player in the medical equipment sector.

Hisense has international certifications such as European Union CE MDR and American FDA, which have given the company access to the global medical device market. The company, through its ultrasound and medical display products, has a presence in many countries across the globe including the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Zimbabwe, Ghana as well as South Africa positioning it for continued growth in and beyond these regions.

Hisense is dedicated to delivering excellent products and services to its customers while fulfilling its healthcare mission. The company's drive to innovate and enhance its offerings is unwavering. Through its state-of-the-art technology and continuous R&D, Hisense is proof of the scientific and technological strength of Chinese brands to users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081195/Upload_Vaal.jpg

SOURCE Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd