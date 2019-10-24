Another Award-Winning Year for MatchCraft

The Performance Notifications product aids in the investigation and resolution of campaign problems on any of the ad networks (Google, Bing, Facebook) supported on MatchCraft's proprietary platform AdVantage. It provides a dashboard that can serve as a "to-do list" for campaigns that need attention and tools for investigating and resolving campaign problems.

This is the fourth time MatchCraft was recognized and awarded at the conference.

The SIINDA conference is Europe's most prestigious local search event. SIINDA's Industry Excellence Awards honor member companies that have proven to be innovative, customer-centric and results-oriented. The independent judging panel was a mix of media professors and industry experts from across the European continent.

"MatchCraft's focus is and has always been on providing best-in-class solutions to our reseller & agency clients. We greatly value our partnership with SIINDA and thank them for yet again recognizing our efforts in the local advertising space," said Sandy Lohr, MatchCraft's CEO.

About SIINDA

SIINDA (Search & Information Industry Association) is the leading Europe based non-profit association bringing together companies in the search (digital, mobile, print, vertical directories and platforms), information, and telecommunication sectors as well as businesses providing "on-demand" services. They have global members and SIINDA's Media Tech conference explores everything from what the Cloud means for Local Search, to data security and why location matters with perspectives on cross-media advertising. Attendees include some of Europe's greatest digital companies and minds.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantageTM helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft has headquarters in the heart of "Silicon Beach," in Santa Monica, Calif., with additional offices in The Netherlands, India, and Brazil. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook , MatchCraft on Twitter , or visit www.MatchCraft.com

